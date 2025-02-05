MTM, Inc.: MTM Health Names Chad Nolan as First Chief Data Analytics Officer

MTM Health, a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) and supplementary healthcare access solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Nolan as Chief Data Analytics Officer. Nolan brings more than 15 years of leadership in data strategy, analytics, and AI-driven transformation, positioning MTM Health to enhance its data-driven capabilities and deliver improved business outcomes.

Nolan will lead the development and execution of MTM Health's enterprise-wide data strategy, focusing on data governance, engineering, analytics, and AI applications. His expertise in leveraging data as a strategic asset will enable MTM Health to drive operational efficiencies, cost savings, and innovative solutions that enhance healthcare access for populations nationwide.

"Chad's visionary leadership and deep experience in data transformation make him the ideal choice to shape MTM Health's future as a data-driven organization," said President and CEO Alaina Macia. "As we continue to advance our analytics capabilities, his strategic approach to data governance and AI will be instrumental in enhancing our ability to improve the member experience and drive operational excellence."

Nolan joins MTM from Edward Jones, where he served as General Partner and Head of Data, leading a 120-person team through a $175 million data and analytics transformation initiative. Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams, implemented enterprise data governance frameworks, and leveraged AI and analytics to drive measurable business impact. His leadership has enabled large-scale digital transformations, including the implementation of data quality platforms, cloud-based data modernization efforts, and AI-driven business solutions.

"I am thrilled to join MTM Health at such a pivotal moment in its data evolution," Nolan said. "By harnessing the power of data, analytics, and AI, we have an opportunity to redefine how MTM Health serves its stakeholders-improving efficiency, enhancing decision-making, and ultimately, ensuring better health outcomes for the communities we serve."

Nolan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics with a minor in Finance from Christian Brothers University. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Additionally, he is an active community leader, supporting organizations such as the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and participating in charitable cycling events.

About MTM Health

MTM Health is a trusted leader in innovative healthcare solutions, empowering communities since 1995. Specializing in supportive services like non-emergency medical transportation, home healthcare coordination, and mobile integrated health, we partner with state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs that serve disabled, underserved, and elderly populations. Through cutting-edge technology and a client-focused approach, our comprehensive services enhance health outcomes, foster independence, and decrease healthcare costs.

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

Ashley Wright

Senior Manager, Marketing

awright@mtminc.com





