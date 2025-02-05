London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Jones Healthcare Group's FlexRx One medication adherence packaging received the highest recognition at the 2025 PAC Global Summit & Awards Ceremony in New York City. The packaging earned Best of Show in Package Innovation Design - the event's top award. It was also recognized for sustainability, receiving an Award of Distinction in Sustainable Package Design (Carbon Reduction).

FlexRx One was honoured for its smart, user-friendly design, which enhances efficiency for pharmacies and long-term care facilities. Its sustainability features, such as reduced material use and recyclable components made from renewable resources, contributed to its recognition in sustainable package design. This double win reflects Jones's commitment to creating packaging solutions that are both easy to use and environmentally friendly.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition," says Trevor Noye, Senior Vice President - Medication Adherence at Jones. "It's incredibly rewarding, especially because this is a true team effort, and we've worked closely with our customers to bring this packaging to life. These awards show we're on the right track, and it's exciting to see the positive impact we're making in healthcare and sustainability."

This marks the second consecutive year that Jones medication adherence packaging has been recognized at the PAC Global Awards. In 2024, the company won the Best-in-Class Award for technical innovation and an Award of Distinction for carbon reduction for its Qube Pro blister pack. Over the past decade, Jones has earned 14 PAC Global Awards, solidifying its reputation as a leader in packaging innovation and sustainability.

Jones Healthcare Group's FlexRx One medication adherence packaging wins PAC Global Best-of-Show Award in Package Innovation Design and Award of Distinction in Sustainable Package Design (Carbon Reduction)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9572/239687_pac_awards_0b897d78-0bec-487e-85a3-da230d1abbe2-multimedia-2025-pac-awards_flexrx-one.jpg





To view a video highlighting FlexRx One's key features, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frtNYa7m7kc

-30-

About Jones Healthcare Group

Jones Healthcare Group is a world-class provider of progressive packaging and medication dispensing solutions. For over a century, the company's partnerships, knowledge, and expertise across healthcare sectors have provided clients with insights and opportunities in response to evolving market needs.

Jones has been a long-time, trusted partner to the most recognized global pharmaceutical and wellness brands and the largest pharmacy groups across the world. The company's full-service and integrated offering includes graphic and CAD design, print and conversion for folding cartons and pressure-sensitive labels, blistering, bottling, pouching, convenience vial filling, secondary packaging services, and medication dispensing and delivery products.

From packaging that protects and informs to new platforms that improve consumer outcomes - Jones Healthcare Group is packaging the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.joneshealthcaregroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239687

SOURCE: Jones Healthcare Group