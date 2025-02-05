Regulatory News:

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II and R.225-73 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (RGAMF), 74Software (Paris:74SW) hereby informs its shareholders that, as of January 31, 2025:

Total number of shares is 29,746,194

Total number of theoretical voting rights is 41,270,706.

It is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including those whose voting rights have been suspended, and is used to declare threshold crossing by shareholders in accordance with Article 223-11 of the RGAMF.

Number of exercisable voting rights is 40,630,813.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74software.com

