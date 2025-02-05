Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Files New AI-Driven Patent Application for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment, Targeting $25 Billion+ Global Market

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the filing of a patent application for multiple sclerosis (MS), a disabling autoimmune disorder affecting millions worldwide.

The patent application, filed under Application Number N2039644, represents a significant step forward in the Company's intellectual property strategy. This milestone highlights Cosmos Health's strategic partnership with Cloudpharm and the National Hellenic Research Foundation, supported by the pharma patent expert team at NLO.

The patent is supported by data-driven in silico evidence and simulations generated by Cosmos Health's AI-powered Cloudscreen drug repurposing platform, coupled with robust experimental validation. Recent findings by Cosmos Health have demonstrated the potential of a repurposed marketed drug for treating MS, with the inventors identifying a unique mechanism of action.

These advancements underscore the Company's commitment to tackling the challenges of autoimmune diseases and providing innovative solutions to enhance patient care.

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system, causing a wide range of symptoms and significant disability. According to the Atlas of MS, the number of individuals living with MS globally has risen from 2.3 million in 2013 to 2.9 million in 2023. With its unpredictable progression, MS presents ongoing challenges for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Global Market Overview

According to Grand View Research, the global multiple sclerosis treatment market has been experiencing steady growth, driven by advancements in therapeutic options and a rising prevalence of the disease. The market was valued at approximately $25.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the introduction of innovative therapies, increased healthcare investments, and ongoing research to address the unmet needs of MS patients.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "This patent application is another important addition to our intellectual property portfolio and reflects our dedication to advancing innovative treatments for complex diseases. By focusing on multiple sclerosis, we are addressing a critical medical need and are committed to delivering impactful solutions for patients worldwide."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

