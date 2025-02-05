iQuanti: What Happens If You Don't Replace a Missing Tooth?

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Research indicates that while tooth loss in American adults has decreased since the 1970s, it's still a common problem. Around 2.2% of adults between 20 and 64 have no remaining teeth, with older adults facing an increased risk of tooth loss.1 Whether you've lost a tooth to decay, gum disease, or an accident, getting a tooth replacement should be a top priority. Missing teeth don't just spoil your smile; they can also have poor consequences for your oral and bone health. However, thanks to solutions like single dental implants, implant bridges, and implant dentures, patients can get their smiles back. Learn what happens when you don't replace missing teeth here.

Misalignment of Other Teeth

Healthy, properly aligned teeth help support each other. But when one falls out, the surrounding teeth can shift into the gap left behind. A drifting tooth may become loose and wobbly over time. Misaligned teeth can ruin your smile and your bite, making it harder to chew food normally. Replacing a missing tooth as soon as possible helps protect the rest of your teeth and maintains a healthy smile.

Limited Diet

Losing a tooth can make it harder to eat the foods you love. Missing teeth may make eating certain foods painful or tedious. When you're limited to eating what your teeth can easily chew, you may not be able to eat healthy foods and may face nutritional deficiencies. However, certain tooth replacement solutions like dental implants can return your ability to bite and chew effortlessly so you can enjoy a balanced diet.

Bone Loss

Chewing your food provides healthy stimulation to your jaw and helps keep your jawbone healthy. When you lose teeth, your jawbone may shrink and deteriorate due to reduced stimulation. This may reduce bone density in your jaw and affect your facial structure and appearance in the long term. Dental implants function like a tooth root to stimulate the jawbone and prevent bone loss.

Self-Esteem Problems

Tooth loss can be linked to low confidence and low self-esteem. When you're missing a tooth (especially if your tooth gap is easily visible), you may feel embarrassed speaking and smiling. The confidence-boosting power of a healthy smile is undeniable, and in its absence, tooth loss patients may become withdrawn and self-conscious. Tooth replacement is an easy way to regain lost confidence and improve your quality of life.

While the consequences of not replacing a tooth can be severe, the solution is much easier. Dental implants in Colorado Springs are a convenient, durable, and cost-effective solution. Implants look and feel like real teeth, and they bring back not just your smile but your bite force and ability to chew tough foods. If you're missing a tooth or have an extraction planned, talk to your dentist about dental implants and find out if they're the right tooth replacement solution for you.

