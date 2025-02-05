Dubai Fountain Undergoes a Stunning Revamp: Temporary Closure Announced for Upgrade and Enhancement

Starting in May, the iconic attraction will be closed for five months

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar has announced the temporary closure of Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, located at Downtown Dubai, to undergo a comprehensive upgrade and routine upkeep. The renovation will commence in May and is expected to take five months to complete.

For years, Dubai Fountain has been the heartbeat of Downtown Dubai, captivating millions of visitors with its synchronised water, music, and light performances. As a symbol of celebration and artistry, it has set the stage for unforgettable moments, applauded by audiences from all over the world.

This enhancement will ensure that the fountain continues to deliver breathtaking performances, elevating the visitor experience with even more mesmerising displays. The upgrades will include advanced technology, improved choreography, and an enhanced sound and lighting system, all designed to create an even more spectacular and immersive show. While the fountain takes a short break for these essential improvements, guests can still immerse themselves in the vibrant offerings of Downtown Dubai, from its world-class shopping and dining experiences at Dubai Mall to its stunning views of Burj Khalifa.

Commenting on the upgrade, Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, stated: "Dubai Fountain is more than a spectacle-it is a reflection of Dubai's soul, where art, innovation, and emotion come together in perfect harmony. As we elevate this iconic landmark, we continue to create experiences that connect people, inspire wonder, and stand the test of time."

Emaar remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences, and is excited to unveil an even more spectacular Dubai Fountain upon its return. The fountain's temporary closure will allow for the necessary improvements to preserve its iconic status as one of the world's most celebrated water features, ensuring that it remains a cherished destination for years to come.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613602/Emaar_Dubai_Fountain.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-fountain-undergoes-a-stunning-revamp-temporary-closure-announced-for-upgrade-and-enhancement-302369088.html