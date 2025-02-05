Atlas Salt Secures $1,000,000 in ACOA Funding for Low Emission Mine Design & Optimization Initiative for Great Atlantic Salt Project

Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) is pleased to announce that it has secured a C$1,000,000 conditionally repayable loan from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. The funding will support the Company's innovative Mine Design and Optimization Initiative, which focuses on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing sustainable mining technologies at the Great Atlantic Salt Project.

ACOA Funding for Low GHG Mine Design Program

In a further step towards the development of the Great Atlantic Salt Project, the Company has secured a C$1,000,000 conditionally repayable loan from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. This funding will advance the low GHG Mine Design and Optimization Program, focusing on battery electric vehicles, mine optimization and conducting geotechnical and hydrological studies to support future construction.

The initiative is a key part of the Great Atlantic Salt Project, an underground salt mine being developed on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. Once operational, it will be the first major salt producer to launch in Eastern North America in decades and is expected to create up to 300 full-time construction jobs and 170 permanent positions during operations.

Key details of the ACOA loan include:

Amount: C$1,000,000

Repayment Terms: Repayable over five years, starting six months after commercial sales revenues are achieved.

Cost Sharing: The program will cover 50% of the eligible costs incurred by the Company.

This funding from ACOA aligns with Canada's commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and resource development in Atlantic Canada. By advancing next-generation mining solutions, Atlas Salt is contributing to the region's long-term prosperity and environmental leadership.

Richard LaBelle, CEO of Atlas Salt, commented: "This initiative is not just about innovation, it's about building a stronger, more sustainable future for Newfoundland and Labrador. By integrating advanced automation and low-emission mining technologies, we are creating new economic opportunities while minimizing environmental impact. Thanks to ACOA's support, the Great Atlantic Salt Project is moving one step closer to becoming a world-class operation that will benefit our province for generations."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA, said: "This investment from your federal government is about helping Atlas Salt find new ways to boost our economy here in Newfoundland and Labrador. Mining has been part of our history for generations; embracing new technologies, we are setting the stage for an even brighter future right here at home."

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

