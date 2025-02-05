Cummins Inc: Cummins Group in India Launches HELM Engine Platforms and Advanced Power Solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Showcases the widest range of integrated, smarter and cleaner power solutions.

Cummins

Key Points Key highlights from the Cummins Pavilion at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Introduces the innovative Cummins HELM engine platforms in India.

Unveils the BSVI-ready L10 engine , part of Cummins' 10-liter HELM platform and the base for future BSVII and Euro 7 capable products.

Introduces the B6.7N natural gas engine enabling the transition of heavy-duty vehicles to CNG/LNG.

Introduces Cummins' advanced F uel Delivery System with Type IV tanks for safe storage of Hydrogen on commercial vehicles.

Demonstrates integrated powertrain capability for zero, low and reduced carbon emissions, offering Power of Choice to customers.

Today, at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Cummins Group in India ("Cummins"), a leading power technology provider, announced the launch of its next generation HELM (Higher Efficiency, Lower emissions, Multiple fuels) engine platforms, with the high performance L10 engine, along with, an advanced Hydrogen Fuel Delivery System (FDS) with Type IV on-vehicle storage vessels and the innovative B6.7N natural gas engine.



Showcased within an integrated powertrain concept, these launches underscore the company's deep understanding of the Indian Commercial Vehicle (CV) market and its commitment to addressing current demands and future environmental requirements.

Introducing Cummins HELM engine platforms:

Cummins HELM platforms represent the company's forward thinking-approach to engine technology, prioritizing performance, efficiency, and sustainability. The platforms deliver advanced internal combustion engine technology with fuel-type flexibility, enabling customers to choose from advanced diesel, natural gas, or hydrogen variants, to meet their diverse operational needs and sustainability goals.

Designed to meet evolving environmental standards, the platform utilizes a common base to deliver multiple engine versions, each optimized for a single fuel type. Cummins HELM platforms empower customers to achieve their sustainability goals.

Highlights of Cummins product launches at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025:

Next-generation L10 engine: Built on the 10-liter Cummins HELM platform , this high-performance engine supports faster logistics, improved productivity and reduced emissions. This new-generation platform not only meets BSVI emissions standards but will form the base for future BSVII and Euro 7 capable engines for the Indian market. The clean sheet design underscores Cummins' technical expertise and leadership in delivering solutions that meet current regulations, while being adaptable to future needs.



Fuel Delivery System (FDS) : An advanced 350-bar and 700-bar hydrogen fuel delivery system, with Type IV on-vehicle storage vessels. The system marks a major step in progressing India's hydrogen economy. The FDS facilitates on-vehicle hydrogen fuel storage, addressing a key challenge in the adoption of hydrogen powered commercial vehicles.



B6.7N Natural Gas Engine: Designed to provide diesel-equivalent performance with lower carbon emissions, the innovative B6.7N natural gas engine facilitates the adoption of CNG and LNG fuels in heavy-duty vehicles. The B6.7N reflects Cummins' commitment to offer solutions that help its customers navigate the energy transition without compromising operational costs, reliability or operational efficiency for fleets.

Unveiling the new products, Jane Beaman, Vice President - Global On-Highway and Pickup Business, Cummins Inc., said, "Our world is at a pivotal moment in its journey to lower emissions. In line with our Destination Zero strategy, we are committed to supporting industry-wide decarbonization through a portfolio of diverse power solutions. The products on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo are testimony to our ability to deliver advanced low-and-reduced carbon technologies today, while innovating zero carbon solutions for tomorrow. These innovations not only future proof our customers' businesses but also set the stage for the next era of smarter, cleaner, and integrated power."



Nitin Jirafe, Managing Director, Tata Cummins Pvt. Ltd., and Head, Engine Business, Cummins India, added, "At Cummins, we have always believed in designing solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute meaningfully to our country's progress. The products launched today align with transformative Viksit Bharat and Make in India initiatives, while addressing the evolving needs of commercial vehicle industry. Collectively, these offerings will give our customers the power of choice, enabling them to select the right technology for their needs while supporting the economic and environmental aspirations of the nation."



At its state-of-the-art pavilion in Hall 2, Booth 2, in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Cummins is showcasing the widest array of low and zero emission technologies for the CV industry. The display features advanced engines seamlessly integrated with next-generation components such as aftertreatment systems, automated manual transmission, axles and power electronics, all optimized for high power efficiency. Interactive exhibits at the booth offer insights into Cummins' advanced technologies and their transformative impact on the transportation ecosystem.

For more information about Cummins India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, please click here.

About Cummins Group in India

Cummins Group in India is a leading provider of integrated power solutions for the industrial and automotive sectors. The company operates through thirteen entities with a wide-ranging portfolio. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing diesel and natural gas engines and powertrain-related components, including drivetrain, braking, after-treatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, control systems, air handling systems, transmissions, and electrified power systems solutions for commercial vehicles and industrial markets. The company has a remarkable presence in the region, with state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, assembly, and distribution facilities employing over 10,000 employees committed to powering a more prosperous world.

