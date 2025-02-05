Phillips Law Firm Announces a Second Chance Scholarship

Applicants stand to win $2,500 to dedicate toward their higher education.

Phillips Law Firm wants to offer students who've overcome adversity the opportunity to apply for its new A Second Chance Scholarship . This scholarship specifically celebrates students whose lives transformed due to a traumatic car accident. The firm promises $2,500 to a stand-out student who can create a video going into detail about how their accident changed their plans for their future.

The scholarship selection committee specifically wants to hear from students who've changed their long-term career goals as a result of their accident. Students can create original videos of up to three minutes in length discussing:

The nature of their traumatic car accident

The way that accident impacted their quality of life

How they've adjusted their plans for the future

Phillips Law Firm encourages students to use editing tools, copyright-free images, and AI-generated B-roll footage to supplement their scripts. However, the team will disqualify any student who uses AI to generate their script, fake characters for their video, or false or modified voices.

Students have until July 15, 2025, to complete their videos. Applicants may complete the application form on Phillips Law Firm's website and share a link to their video. We encourage students to upload their videos as unlisted YouTube videos and then share a link to those unlisted videos alongside their other application materials.

Phillips Law Firm cannot consider scholarship applications submitted without all of the application's essential materials or after the scholarship deadline passes. Students interested in applying for the A Second Chance Scholarship should refer to the scholarship's terms and conditions page for more information on how to compose a complete scholarship packet.

The team looks forward to celebrating the achievements of a student who's overcome the challenges a traumatic car accident introduced into their lives. The team hopes that the scholarship's $2,500 will help one dedicated student achieve their academic goals with a little less financial stress.

About Phillips Law Firm

Phillips Law Firm believes in the rights of real people. The team's personal injury attorneys in Woodinville, Renton, and Seattle have gone to bat against hospitals, product manufacturers, and Fortune 500 companies to ensure that our clients get the financial support they need after serious accidents.

We invite Washington residents to turn to us for support in tackling car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and catastrophic injury cases. There are no fees for our services unless we win your case. Get in touch today to learn more about the steps our experienced attorneys can take to get you back on your feet.

