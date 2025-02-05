Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2025 18:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Panther Joins AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration Program

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Panther, a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform delivering visibility at scale, today announced it has deepened its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the Global Security & Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) program.

The AWS GSCA program is designed to address the complex regulatory and compliance needs of organizations across public and private sectors. Acceptance into the program is recognition of Panther's well-documented ability to help AWS customers meet and maintain security and compliance authorizations.

As a participant in GSCA, Panther will partner with AWS security solutions architects and compliance strategists to help customers with compliance certification projects including SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 and ISO 27001. This milestone follows Panther's AWS Security Competency achievement in January 2024 and availability on the AWS Marketplace.

"We are delighted to join the GSCA program and collaborate with the AWS team to jointly deliver security value for more AWS customers," said Andrew Dooley, Head of Partnerships at Panther. "Our focus remains solving security and compliance challenges for companies building in the cloud, and our partnership with AWS helps us make the cloud a safer place."

The AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration team provides informal advisory services at no cost for compliance frameworks across healthcare, privacy, national security, financial sectors, and more.

About Panther

Panther's mission is to make security monitoring fast, flexible, and scalable for all security teams. They are leading the evolution of security operations, helping security teams overcome the challenges of threat detection and response at cloud scale. Learn more at panther.com.

Contact Information

Seema Kumar
seema.kumar@panther.io

.

SOURCE: Panther



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.