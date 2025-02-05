Panther Joins AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration Program

Panther, a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform delivering visibility at scale, today announced it has deepened its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the Global Security & Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) program .

The AWS GSCA program is designed to address the complex regulatory and compliance needs of organizations across public and private sectors. Acceptance into the program is recognition of Panther's well-documented ability to help AWS customers meet and maintain security and compliance authorizations.

As a participant in GSCA, Panther will partner with AWS security solutions architects and compliance strategists to help customers with compliance certification projects including SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 and ISO 27001. This milestone follows Panther's AWS Security Competency achievement in January 2024 and availability on the AWS Marketplace.

"We are delighted to join the GSCA program and collaborate with the AWS team to jointly deliver security value for more AWS customers," said Andrew Dooley, Head of Partnerships at Panther. "Our focus remains solving security and compliance challenges for companies building in the cloud, and our partnership with AWS helps us make the cloud a safer place."

The AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration team provides informal advisory services at no cost for compliance frameworks across healthcare, privacy, national security, financial sectors, and more.

Panther's mission is to make security monitoring fast, flexible, and scalable for all security teams. They are leading the evolution of security operations, helping security teams overcome the challenges of threat detection and response at cloud scale. Learn more at panther.com .

