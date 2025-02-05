Anzeige
Michigan's Largest St. Patrick's Day Festival Moves to Calder Plaza With a New Name - Irish Off Ionia, Presented by HopCat

Finanznachrichten News

Irish Off Ionia is Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day festival, celebrating Irish culture and community in downtown Grand Rapids. Formerly known as Irish on Ionia, the event has evolved to bring an even better experience to guests while remaining a staple in the city's holiday celebrations.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / One of Michigan's most beloved St. Patrick's Day traditions is getting a fresh new look for 2025! Formerly known as Irish On Ionia, the festival is rebranding as Irish Off Ionia and moving to Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. The event will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 11 AM to 9 PM, bringing all the Irish spirit to an exciting new venue.

Irish Off Ionia Logo Update

Irish Off Ionia Logo Update

For over a decade, the zero-waste festival has drawn thousands of guests to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with live music, Irish dancers, festive food, and beverages. The decision to move the event from its original location on Ionia Ave. & Weston Ave. comes in response to feedback from community members and business owners. The new location at Calder Plaza will provide more space, a better guest experience, and an opportunity to enhance the festival while keeping it at the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

"Irish Off Ionia will bring the same exciting, high-energy experience that our community knows and loves. Moving to Calder Plaza allows us to take the festival to the next level, creating an even more unforgettable experience for everyone," said Justin Pollock, Event Director. "We can't wait to continue this tradition and make it a win for both festival-goers and our downtown neighbors alike!"

What to Expect at Irish Off Ionia 2025:

Expanded space and improved guest flow at Calder Plaza

Live music, Irish dancers, and entertainment on one main stage

Elevated food and beverage offerings

Enhanced festival experiences

For more information and to purchase tickets head to www.irishoffionia.com

Contact Information

Michele Ary
Brand Manager
michele@wearebarfly.com
269-206-6872

.

SOURCE: HopCat



