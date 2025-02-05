St. George's University Announces New Admissions Partnership with McMaster University's W Booth School

St. George's University (SGU) has launched a new admissions partnership with the W Booth School in the Faculty of Engineering at McMaster University. This partnership will grant qualified BTech Biotechnology students fast-track admission into the St. George's University School of Medicine.

"St. George's University is delighted to offer this new opportunity for aspiring doctors from the W Booth School to pursue degrees in medicine with us," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "SGU is tremendously proud to partner with the W Booth School to create more avenues for qualified Canadian students to become practicing physicians while helping to address Canada's ongoing physician shortage."

The partnership creates a BTech in Biotechnology to Doctor of Medicine pathway that provides students who have successfully completed the Bachelor of Technology in Biotechnology at the W Booth School and meet the requirements for entry with admission to the four-year MD program at SGU. Booth students interested in pursuing the pathway must maintain a strong overall GPA and a strong GPA in prerequisite coursework.

Qualified students will be eligible to complete the basic sciences component of the SGU MD program in either two years of study in Grenada or one year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and one year in Grenada. Students' clinical rotations will take place with SGU's affiliate network of more than 75 hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom offering clinical and ambulatory training.

"This opportunity significantly broadens the academic and career horizons for our BTech-Biotechnology graduates, offering invaluable global experience," says Heather Sheardown, Dean of Engineering at McMaster. "We eagerly anticipate our first alumni embarking on this journey, gaining the academic and practical expertise needed to make meaningful contributions to healthcare."

BTech Biotechnology students who are accepted into the pathway with a sufficiently high overall GPA and sciences GPA will be awarded a scholarship of US $85,000 at SGU School of Medicine. Students will also be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine scholarships. SGU granted more than US $71 million in scholarships in the 2023-2024 academic year.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About McMaster University -- Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering plays a key role in helping McMaster University earn its reputation as one of Canada's most innovative and research-intensive universities. McMaster Engineering has a reputation for groundbreaking programs and research, leading faculty and aspiring students. It attracts around $44 million in annual research funding in more than 20 research centres, institutes, and networks whose interdisciplinary pursuits cross departmental and Faculty boundaries. Outside the university, the Faculty of Engineering collaborates with partners in universities, government and more than 130 companies in Canada and abroad.

