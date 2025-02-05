Regulatory News:

ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), today announces that its subsidiary Hospitex, the Italian leader in the production of medical devices, has secured a major contract to supply IT and networking systems for hospitals in Adwa, Ethiopia.

The initial step, estimated to nearly €300k, is part of a broader project funded by the United Nations (UNOPS) and marks a major milestone for the newly established Hospitex Digital division, which is dedicated to driving healthcare digital transformation. The UNOPS, a UN division, is dedicated to provide infrastructure, procurement and project management services for a more sustainable world.

As the prime contractor and system integrator, Hospitex will lead a consortium of top-tier suppliers to implement state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, supporting hospital connectivity and digital healthcare services. This initiative aligns with Hospitex Digital's mission to advance telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital pathology, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation in the healthcare sector.

Hospitex Digital was founded with the goal of revolutionizing healthcare through cutting-edge digital technologies. By focusing on AI-driven diagnostics, telemedicine platforms, and digital pathology, Hospitex Digital aims to bridge gaps in healthcare accessibility, enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline medical workflows. The division brings together experts in computer science, medical imaging and network solutions to create integrated systems that support the evolving needs of modern hospitals and clinics.

"Being selected by a prestigious global organization like UNOPS for this project underscores Hospitex's growth capacity, reliability and strong industry positioning", stated Matteo Botteghi, BU Manager of Hospitex Digital. "This contract is a significant step forward for Hospitex Digital, showcasing our ability to deliver high-impact solutions for healthcare digitalization."

The project will enhance hospital networking capabilities, facilitating efficient patient data management, remote diagnostics and seamless communication between medical professionals. By integrating cutting-edge IT solutions, Hospitex aims to improve healthcare accessibility and quality in the region, setting a benchmark for future digital healthcare initiatives

This achievement reinforces Hospitex' role as a key player in global healthcare IT and highlights its expertise in implementing large-scale digital health projects. The company looks forward to further expanding its footprint in healthcare digitalization, continuing to drive innovation and excellence in medical technology.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205930558/en/

Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98