Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in intelligent video and data solutions for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has awarded Gatekeeper its Automated Streetcar Enforcement System (ASES) pilot contract.

ASES is a video-based evidence capture and automated ticketing solution for enforcement of motorists that fail to stop for streetcars when the passenger doors are open. Gatekeeper will deploy its proprietary AI-assisted video analytics for incident detection, license plate capture, and automated ticket processing. The ASES pilot contract is for initial deployment on four streetcars and is valued at approximately $460,000.

The TTC operates streetcar routes in mixed-traffic conditions and certain stops require passengers to cross traffic lanes to board streetcars. Motorists are required by law to stop behind a streetcar once its doors are open, and regulations now allow the use of video to monitor and automatically enforce traffic violations against streetcars.

"Safety is our top concern, and every day, we hear about dozens of instances of cars passing open streetcar doors in mixed traffic with no regard for the safety of our customers," said TTC CEO Greg Percy. "We look forward to working with Gatekeeper Systems to develop a new, industry-leading technological solution to address that."

"We are delighted to work with the TTC on this important initiative to improve passenger safety," said Doug Dyment, Gatekeeper's President and CEO. "Protecting people in transit is our corporate mission and we are very proud to add Canada's largest public transit system to our growing list of transit customers."

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is a city agency that provides public transit services to approximately 1.7 million daily commuters in Toronto and from surrounding municipalities. The TTC's mandate is to establish, operate and maintain the local passenger transportation system in the city of Toronto, which is the largest public transit system in Canada and the third largest in North America.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to interconnect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company's data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management's discussion and analysis for the period ended November 30, 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239719

SOURCE: Gatekeeper Systems Inc.