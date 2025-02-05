DJ Molten Ventures Plc: TR1: Notification of Major Holdings

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: TR1: Notification of Major Holdings 05-Feb-2025 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 04-Feb-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 05-Feb-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 11.450000 1.210000 12.660000 23580827 or reached Position of previous 11.620000 1.250000 12.870000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 21316189 11.450000 Sub Total 8.A 21316189 11.450000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Securities Lending 2264638 1.210000 Sub Total 8.B1 2264638 1.210000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 9.860000 0.510000 10.380000% 1) Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Institutional Trust 2) Company, National Association BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Fund Inc. (Chain Advisors 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 4) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings ULC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management Canada 4) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Finance, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 5) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 5) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 5) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Advisors Inc. (Chain (UK) Limited 5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

05th February 2025

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.



