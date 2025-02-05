New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Media Sentiment, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSEZ) is excited to announce the launch of its newly revamped website, https://media-sentiment.com, marking a pivotal step in its evolution into a diversified IT and asset-based holding company. This transition is designed to enhance the company's operational strategy by expanding its portfolio and fostering growth across multiple sectors.

The new website offers comprehensive transparency into Media Sentiment's holdings, showcasing the company's commitment to open communication with its stakeholders and the broader investment community.

Exploring Opportunities in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

As part of its strategic vision, MSEZ is actively exploring entry into the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market. The company is in discussions to acquire a majority stake in an innovative blockchain-based project designed to revolutionize corporate travel. This platform combines a peer-to-peer marketplace with tokenized rewards, aiming to solve critical issues such as underutilized assets, high rental costs, and lack of transparency in the traditional corporate travel industry (Private Jet charter).

Leveraging blockchain technology, the platform introduces a decentralized rental model where users transact securely and transparently. Additionally, tokenized rewards incentivize participation, fostering a vibrant and eco-conscious community of users.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Media Sentiment's mission to invest in technologies and businesses that promote innovation and sustainability, reflecting the company's commitment to driving long-term value for its shareholders.

In other Corporate news and events, the appointment of Teresita Teresa Rubio as Secretary of the company. With extensive experience in corporate governance and administration, Ms. Rubio brings invaluable expertise to the team and will play a key role in supporting the company's operational and strategic objectives.

About Media Sentiment, Inc.

Media Sentiment, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSEZ) is a Holding co. with Equity interests in the US and foreign developed countries listed Companies. The firm provides full business support to the companies under the umbrella for their financial growth and multiple access to the major capital markets worldwide. The company was founded in October, 2006 as an IT development stage company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239779

SOURCE: Media Sentiment, Inc.