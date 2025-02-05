A-1 Broadcast: Chassie Post shares Special Valentine's Day Ideas on TipsOnTv

Budget-Friendly Valentine's Day Ideas from a TV Host and Lifestyle Expert

Each Valentine's Day, people exchange special gifts to show love and appreciation for their significant others. Many have great intentions of finding the perfect Valentine's Day gifts but often wait too long and end up choosing presents that fail to express their true feelings. TV style reporter, host, and lifestyle expert Chassie Post shares unique and special gift suggestions. Whether discussing Oscar red carpet looks or incorporating bold colors into décor, she is a trusted style source for millions of viewers.

AN UNEXPECTED GIFT

This Valentine's Day or Galentine's Day can be made unforgettable with the indulgent French Dip from Firehouse Subs. Packed with bold flavors and premium ingredients, it is the perfect way to treat loved ones and enjoy a night filled with love, laughter, and delicious bites. Featuring premium roast beef, caramelized onions, and melted Swiss and provolone cheeses, and topped with Italian seasoning, the French Dip is a rich and flavorful option. Served on a toasted garlic butter roll with hot au jus for dipping, it delivers a satisfying experience. Additionally, a portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs supports the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. For more information, visit www.firehousesubs.com.

A CRAFTY GIFT

For those looking to add a personal touch to Valentine's Day, the Cricut Joy Xtra is an excellent choice. This smart-cutting machine can cut, write, draw, and foil on more than 50 materials, including vinyl, iron-on, and cardstock. It is ideal for creating unforgettable Valentine's Day décor, heartfelt cards, love notes, and personalized Galentine's party favors, bringing unique ideas to life with ease. Users can upload and cut designs or choose from the easy-to-learn Cricut Design Space library, which includes over one million images and licensed designs. The Cricut Joy Xtra offers a creative way to make Valentine's Day celebrations even more special. For more information, visit www.cricut.com.

SWEETS FOR SWEETHEARTS

For those looking to treat a loved one, Entenmann's NEW Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies make a perfect choice. These square-shaped cookies are designed to pack in even more big chunks of chocolate. Individually wrapped, they stay fresh and are convenient for packing in a lunchbox or taking on the go. Made with real butter and mouthwatering semi-sweet chocolate, they are available in three flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel. Entenmann's Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies can be found in the cookie aisle. For more information, visit www.entenmanns.com.

