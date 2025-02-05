GoCheck Kids Surpasses 1 Million Vision Screenings in 2024, Over 6 Million to Date

GoCheck Kids, a leading provider of pediatric vision screening solutions, is proud to announce a major milestone: over 1 million vision screenings completed in 2024 and more than 6 million screenings performed since the company's inception.

GoCheck Kids, a leading provider of pediatric vision screening solutions, is proud to announce a major milestone: over 1 million vision screenings completed in 2024 and more than 6 million screenings performed since the company's inception. This achievement underscores GoCheck Kids' ongoing commitment to early detection of vision impairments in children, helping to prevent conditions that can lead to learning disabilities and blindness.

In 2024 alone, there were over 1.2 million screenings performed with GoCheck Kids' devices, identifying more than 63,000 children - enough to fill a football stadium - with risk factors for vision impairments. These screenings provide early intervention opportunities that can transform lives by preserving vision and improving learning outcomes.

"Reaching this screening milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the healthcare professionals we partner with," said Dr. Thomas Spain, MD, Chief Operating Officer of GoCheck Kids. "Surpassing 6 million screenings demonstrates the transformative impact of our screening device and our mission to ensure every child has access to early, effective screenings."

GoCheck Kids offers a comprehensive, smartphone-based vision screening platform that includes photoscreening and visual acuity tests, now expanded to include a pure-tone hearing solution. This combination enables healthcare providers to efficiently detect risk factors for conditions such as amblyopia and hearing loss-all from one device. By streamlining multiple screenings into a single solution, GoCheck Kids' MultiScreener simplifies workflows, reduces costs, and ensures more children receive the care they need.

This innovative approach aligns with GoCheck Kids' mission to help children thrive and pediatricians succeed. Studies demonstrate that photoscreening increases vision screening rates and reduces unnecessary referrals, while enhancing provider confidence and family satisfaction. The addition of hearing screening further strengthens this value proposition, addressing a critical market need and supporting early diagnosis and intervention for millions of children.

As the first U.S. company to offer photoscreening, visual acuity, and hearing tests on a single device, GoCheck Kids is paving the way for comprehensive pediatric health solutions. The company looks forward to advancing early detection technologies and empowering providers to deliver even better care in 2025 and beyond.

For more information about GoCheck Kids and its vision and hearing screening solutions, visit www.gocheckkids.com

About GoCheck Kids

GoCheck Kids helps children thrive and pediatricians succeed by combining multiple screenings into one efficient smartphone solution. Our latest product, the GoCheck MultiScreener, combines photoscreening, visual acuity and pure tone hearing tests into a single device that is portable, easy to use and familiar to children.

