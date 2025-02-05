Registration Now Open for World of Coffee 2025 in Geneva: The Premier Event for Coffee Professionals

Join Over 13,000 Attendees and 430+ Exhibitors at Europe's Largest Specialty Coffee Trade Show

World of Coffee, the essential event for coffee professionals, enthusiasts, and innovators from around the globe will have a 2025 edition in Geneva, Switzerland, at the Palexpo SA, June 26-28. Following the record-breaking success of World of Coffee in Copenhagen, this flagship coffee trade show is set to welcome over 13,000 coffee professionals from 160+ countries for three days of business, networking, and education. Produced by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), the trade show and conference are proudly supported by Host Sponsor BWT Water + More; Platinum Sponsor Barista Attitude; Diamond Sponsor Nestlé Professional; and Gold Sponsor Alpro. Café de Colombia will be featured as the Portrait Country with unique cultural activations, and a pop-up café experience.

"Geneva is the ideal location for hosting our flagship European trade show, being strategically located in the heart of Europe and a key player in the global coffee market. World of Coffee is renowned for its dynamic atmosphere, engaging exhibits, and cutting-edge insights and our 2025 event promises to uphold this tradition, providing a platform for global collaboration and innovation," said Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association. "Geneva boasts excellent transportation infrastructure, world-class convention facilities and is an international hub with exceptional accessibility for attendees worldwide. We're excited to engage with the vibrant and impassioned Swiss coffee community and SCA Switzerland Chapter to build off last year's successful World of Coffee Europe event and bring the global coffee community together to exchange ideas, celebrate achievements, and drive the industry forward."

"We are delighted to announce that we will again be the Host Sponsor of World of Coffee 2025 in Geneva! This major coffee event brings together experts, innovators and enthusiasts from around the world to discover the latest trends, technologies and products," said Dr. Frank Neuhausen, Managing Director, BWT water+more, long time sponsors of the World of Coffee. "We look forward to shaping the World of Coffee and inspiring all who attend and invite them to visit us at our stand to find out more about our latest products and services."

Coffee professionals representing the entire value chain including roasters, retailers, buyers, producers, wholesalers, equipment manufacturers, baristas, and more will have the opportunity to gather in Geneva to discuss and discover the latest trends, technologies, services, and more. Hospitality, retail, and restaurant or cafe professionals are also encouraged to attend World of Coffee Geneva to learn about expanding and elevating their offerings and integrating specialty coffee into their existing business plans. Attendees have the incredible opportunity to easily make purchasing decisions face-to-face on the show floor.

Programming Highlights:

World Coffee Championships : Witness elite coffee professionals competing in four global competitions: World Latte Art, World Coffee in Good Spirits, World Cup Tasters, and Cezve/Ibrik Championships.

Awards & More: Discover groundbreaking products, packaging, and more through the Best New Product Awards and Coffee Design Awards.

Two Roaster Villages & Cupping Rooms : Experience boutique roasters and top importers showcasing exceptional coffees from around the world.

Green Coffee Connect: A dedicated space for green coffee professionals to explore industry challenges, trends, and business opportunities.

Retail Buyers Lounge : A curated environment for retail professionals to connect, learn, and build partnerships.

Extensive Networking Opportunities : From happy hours to evening receptions, industry parties, and exclusive meetups, World of Coffee Geneva offers countless ways for exhibitors and attendees to build relationships and drive business forward.

High-Impact Education: World of Coffee's Workshops and SCA Lecture Series provide deep insights into industry trends, consumer behavior, and technical advancements-helping businesses stay ahead in a competitive market.

Secure Your Spot at World of Coffee Geneva

Registration for the World of Coffee is now open at https://www.worldofcoffee.org/ .

Early bird discounts are available until March 31, 2025.

SCA members receive exclusive discounts on registration.

For exhibitor and sponsorship inquiries, email info@sca.coffee

About the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting activities to make specialty coffee a thriving, equitable, and sustainable endeavor for the entire value chain. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, it supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working around the world, the SCA elevates worldwide standards, providing value and connectivity to the growing global community. To sponsor and support the World of Coffee and the continued work of the SCA, contact sponsorships@sca.coffee. To learn more, visit sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: World of Coffee

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire