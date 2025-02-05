Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Achzodcoaching, a sports coaching specialist based on scientific approaches, announces the launch of its "Elite Coaching" program, an exclusive support designed for high-level athletes.
Capture of Achzodcoaching
Founded by Achkan Hosseini-Maneche, a French athlete holding many international certifications (ISSA, NASM, Precision Nutrition, Pre-Script Level 1), this tailored program combines scientific rigor and personalized monitoring to optimize athletic performance.
For more details: www.achzodcoaching.com
An Advanced Program for Concrete Results
Designed for professional and ambitious athletes, the program is based on a proven method incorporating:
- Ultra-personalized nutrition plans: Tailored to specific metabolism and goals (cutting, bulking, performance).
- Smart training: Algorithms leveraging mechanical tension and metabolic stress for optimal results.
- VIP monitoring: Weekly assessment, responses within 4 hours via WhatsApp, and weekly 30-minute video call.
With a track record of measurable results, Achzodcoaching has successfully helped athletes optimize their performance. More details on client success stories and methodologies can be found here: https://www.achzodcoaching.com/transformations the AchZod method represents a breakthrough in the sports coaching and biohacking industry.
A Multi-Certified Expert at the Forefront of Performance
Achkan Hosseini-Maneche has qualifications that are uncommon in the field of high-level coaching:
- ISSA Elite Trainer
- NASM: 5 certifications in advanced physical optimization techniques.
- Precision Nutrition: Level 1 in biochemistry of food and nutrition applied to performance.
- Pre-Script Level 1: A training program focused on biomechanics, programming, and functional assessment, designed to help coaches and therapists optimize performance and prevent injuries through an individualized approach to movement and training.
"Our approach leaves nothing to chance. Each client receives a protocol as precise as a medical treatment." - Achkan Hosseini-Maneche
A Concrete Response to a Critical Need
Achzodcoaching addresses this issue with proven solutions:
- Regular support and follow-ups
- Exclusive e-books: Bioenergetics and Nutrition Timing (15,000 downloads in 2024)
- Educational YouTube channel: Detailed analyses on supplements and physical optimization strategies (flagship video with 202K views)
Watch the Presentation Video:
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umpoDBjJgH8
Key Information
- Program Cost: Customized quote (monthly or quarterly packages): https://www.achzodcoaching.com/formules-coaching
- Commitment: Measurable results within 3 months.
- Media Contact: coaching@achzodcoaching.com
About Achzodcoaching
Established in 2023, Achzodcoaching has emerged as a leading elite coaching service in France, blending sports science and nutrition. With hundreds of successful transformations, the brand supports high-level athletes.
Customer from Achzodcoaching
About Achzodcoaching
Achzodcoaching is a fitness and nutrition coaching company founded by Achkan Hosseini- Maneche. It offers personalized online coaching services, with or without follow-up, for all levels. The company specializes in: Physical transformation and body recomposition Customized training programs Nutritional plans tailored to individual goals Mental development and motivation Achzodcoaching emphasizes a scientific and personalized approach, drawing on the experience of its founder who holds several international certifications in fitness and nutrition. The company also markets e-books and online programs, offering a range of services from intensive coaching with follow-up to training plans without supervision.
Press Inquiries
Achzodcoaching
https://www.achzodcoaching.com/
Achkan Hosseini
coaching@achzodcoaching.com
Achzodcoaching FZO
License number: 55435
Legal status: Freezone company
Address: Building A1, Dubai digital park, Dubai silicon oasis, United Arab Emirates
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239656
SOURCE: Achzodcoaching