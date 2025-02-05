Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Achzodcoaching, a sports coaching specialist based on scientific approaches, announces the launch of its "Elite Coaching" program, an exclusive support designed for high-level athletes.

Founded by Achkan Hosseini-Maneche, a French athlete holding many international certifications (ISSA, NASM, Precision Nutrition, Pre-Script Level 1), this tailored program combines scientific rigor and personalized monitoring to optimize athletic performance.

For more details: www.achzodcoaching.com

An Advanced Program for Concrete Results

Designed for professional and ambitious athletes, the program is based on a proven method incorporating:

Ultra-personalized nutrition plans: Tailored to specific metabolism and goals (cutting, bulking, performance).

Smart training: Algorithms leveraging mechanical tension and metabolic stress for optimal results.

VIP monitoring: Weekly assessment, responses within 4 hours via WhatsApp, and weekly 30-minute video call.

With a track record of measurable results, Achzodcoaching has successfully helped athletes optimize their performance. More details on client success stories and methodologies can be found here: https://www.achzodcoaching.com/transformations the AchZod method represents a breakthrough in the sports coaching and biohacking industry.

A Multi-Certified Expert at the Forefront of Performance

Achkan Hosseini-Maneche has qualifications that are uncommon in the field of high-level coaching:

ISSA Elite Trainer

NASM: 5 certifications in advanced physical optimization techniques.

Precision Nutrition: Level 1 in biochemistry of food and nutrition applied to performance.

Level 1 in biochemistry of food and nutrition applied to performance. Pre-Script Level 1: A training program focused on biomechanics, programming, and functional assessment, designed to help coaches and therapists optimize performance and prevent injuries through an individualized approach to movement and training.

"Our approach leaves nothing to chance. Each client receives a protocol as precise as a medical treatment." - Achkan Hosseini-Maneche

A Concrete Response to a Critical Need

Achzodcoaching addresses this issue with proven solutions:

Regular support and follow-ups

Exclusive e-books: Bioenergetics and Nutrition Timing (15,000 downloads in 2024)

Educational YouTube channel: Detailed analyses on supplements and physical optimization strategies (flagship video with 202K views)

Watch the Presentation Video:







Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umpoDBjJgH8

Key Information

Program Cost: Customized quote (monthly or quarterly packages): https://www.achzodcoaching.com/formules-coaching

Commitment: Measurable results within 3 months.

Measurable results within 3 months. Media Contact: coaching@achzodcoaching.com

About Achzodcoaching

Established in 2023, Achzodcoaching has emerged as a leading elite coaching service in France, blending sports science and nutrition. With hundreds of successful transformations, the brand supports high-level athletes.

About Achzodcoaching

Achzodcoaching is a fitness and nutrition coaching company founded by Achkan Hosseini- Maneche. It offers personalized online coaching services, with or without follow-up, for all levels. The company specializes in: Physical transformation and body recomposition Customized training programs Nutritional plans tailored to individual goals Mental development and motivation Achzodcoaching emphasizes a scientific and personalized approach, drawing on the experience of its founder who holds several international certifications in fitness and nutrition. The company also markets e-books and online programs, offering a range of services from intensive coaching with follow-up to training plans without supervision.

SOURCE: Achzodcoaching