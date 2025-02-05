WINE AND SPIRITS SPOKEN HERE: BOLLE: A Fresh Perspective on No-Alcohol Sparkling Blanc De Blancs and Rose Wine

BOLLE Drinks is thrilled to launch its innovative, award winning non-alcoholic (<0.5% ABV) sparkling wines in the United States. With bottles first arriving in the late fall 2024, BOLLE is poised to redefine the no-alcohol wine category with a fresh technique, the world's first and only non-alcoholic wine to introduce secondary fermentation. Departing from conventional norms, BOLLE has multiple patents filed and pending for its winemaking techniques as it aspires to challenge perceptions and offer a delicious real wine taste experience for enthusiasts wanting a non-alcoholic wine that doesn't compromise on taste or quality.

BOLLE Drinks is located in London, England, the grapes are harvested in La Mancha, Spain, and the wine is crafted in the Rheinhessen region in Germany. BOLLE released two cuvées to the UK and the US last year: a Sparkling Rosé and a Blanc de Blancs. The team consists of Founder, Roberto Vanin who developed the winemaking process, Gary Read as CEO and Steve Burch as Head of US Operations. This collaboration brings together a group of seasoned professionals in winemaking, business and innovation. Roberto Vanin's expertise in oenology, chemistry and R&D, complemented by CEO Gary Read's go-to-market and company building acumen, and Head of US Operations Steve Burch's extensive background as a California winemaker.

"We believe that BOLLE can play a significant role in reshaping the wine industry by attracting new drinkers, retaining existing ones, and encouraging responsible wine consumption," said Gary Read, CEO of BOLLE. "Our mission is to educate the world that wine can be alcohol-optional." He continues, "Nearly half of all Americans are looking to cut down on alcohol and providing high-quality options like BOLLE can attract this significant market segment. Studies show that restaurants and bars increase revenue and margins by offering good quality low and no alcohol options - switching customers from water, juice or soda to wine by the glass."

The wine making process includes a meticulous alcohol removal process using the world's most advanced de-alcoholization technology. Generally speaking, this process causes loss of character, aroma and flavor, so BOLLE distinguishes itself as the only producer to incorporate a second fermentation step. This unique method ensures that all the wine's characteristics stem exclusively from high quality wine grapes and the fermentation process itself, rather than from any additional flavors or ingredients.

"Our shared passion for excellence and innovation drives us to create excellent non-alcoholic wines," explained Roberto Vanin, Founder of BOLLE. "As the first and only non-alcoholic brand to fully embrace secondary fermentation, BOLLE captures the essence of traditional wine, offering a non-alcoholic option that maintains the same depth, complexity, and flavor as its alcoholic equivalent. This distinctive approach sets BOLLE apart as a trailblazer in the realm of alcohol-free wines.

With an SRP of $29.99, BOLLE seeks to establish itself as the go-to choice for both restaurant establishments and important wine retailers looking to offer their clientele an exceptional non-alc wine. Any interested trade customers can register their interest https://www.bolledrinks.com/trade or email info@bolledrinks.com.

For more information or to purchase BOLLE non-alc sparkling wines, please visit https://us.bolledrinks.com/ and follow on Instagram/Facebook @bolledrinksNA and explore the future of wine without limits.

BOLLE sparkling wines are represented in the United States by following distributors.

California: Springboard Wine Company

Springboard is a California wholesaler of wine and spirits, focusing on family owned, quality driven producers from around the world. Founded in 2006, and Co-owned by sisters, Sybil Ajay Sanford and Elizabeth Corsini, we firmly believe that good people make better wine, better spirits, and a better impact on the world.

North Carolina: Charlotte Beverage Distribution

Charlotte Beverage Distribution is the premier destination for personalized, hands-on non-alcoholic beverage distribution in the area. Led by CEO and Founder, Casey Dolan, our dedicated team ensures that every account receives individualized attention, offering unparalleled support and assistance to elevate your beverage offerings.

Washington: Walden Selections

Inspired by Thoreau's Walden Woods project, Walden Selections is a wine import and distribution company based in Seattle serving Washington state in the United States. Founded in 2014, our focus is small production, family-owned wineries, the majority of whom farm organically or biodynamically. "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth." - Henry David Thoreau, Walden

Acclaim for BOLLE sparkling wines

