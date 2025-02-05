St. Paul, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - An $8.5 million settlement has been reached in the wrongful death case of Peter Michael Davis, a 61-year-old construction worker who was fatally struck by a dump truck at a downtown St. Paul construction site in 2022.

"During our investigation of Peter's tragic death on behalf of his widow Kristi Davis, we uncovered several serious failures on the part of the defendant," said Jeffrey S. Sieben, an attorney with SiebenCarey Personal Injury Law. "These included drug use by the driver of the truck, destruction of evidence, and negligence in drug testing and other safety protocols. In other words, if the rules would have been followed, Pete would still be here."

Davis, 61, worked for the St. Paul Regional Water Services Department for over 40 years before he retired. On Sept. 28, 2022, he was working for a subcontractor when he was crushed by a loaded dump truck as it was backing up at a construction site on Wabasha Street North just south of 7th Street East in downtown St. Paul. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case, Kristi Marie Davis as Trustee for the Heirs and Next of Kin of Peter Michael Davis v. Defendants, was heard by Judge Mark Ireland, Ramsey County Second Judicial District Court. Here are the key findings:

Drug Use: The truck driver involved in the fatal accident tested "presumptive positive" for both cocaine and THC (marijuana) after a urine draw at Regions Hospital. The use of controlled substances prohibited the driver from operating a commercial vehicle while performing safety-sensitive functions.

Cover-Up: Litigation revealed the defense intentionally destroyed critical evidence and violated federal drug testing protocols.

Additional Safety Failures: Plaintiff alleged that Defendants failed to adequately train the driver, developed no written backup plan, did not use a spotter, and improperly installed a backup alarm. Plaintiff uncovered a history of backing accidents that Defendant failed to address.

New Case Law: Part of the settlement included money for the agony suffered by Davis from the moment he was first struck to the time he lost consciousness and died. This award results from a new law in Minnesota granting relief for the pain a person suffers prior to death in wrongful death cases.

Judge Ireland's orders in the case can be reviewed here. (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xpze0ykfdm9h3mhj066j0/AEoxtiOzWC6d9sSWrd8kwnQ?rlkey=hwtexwduy7y22sjm0oedsmkui&dl=0).

"We know some construction workers struggle with opioid abuse," Sieben said. "The hard physical work takes a toll and leaves many with chronic pain. Strict drug testing protocols exist when commercial motor vehicles are in use. This case shows the horrific results when those protocols are ignored."

Davis grew up in North St. Paul and was living in Stillwater, Minn., at the time of his death. He was highly regarded by his coworkers at St. Paul Regional Water Services, where he had a reputation for hard work, dedication, and mentorship. He and his wife Kristi were married for 35 years and raised two daughters and three grandchildren.

