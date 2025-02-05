Inogen Alliance: Balancing Development and Conservation: Biodiversity Lessons From Costa Rica, New Zealand, and France

Amid an ongoing climate crisis, a biodiversity crisis also looms, as many countries race to save their species and habitats. Human interaction and over development are amongst the major contributors to biodiversity loss, along with climate change. How can we rethink our traditional development practices in order to better serve our species, our environments, and our communities? Listen to the full podcast episode on Biodiversity, Natural Wealth and Resilient Ecosystems here and find some of the key points below.

In this article, we explore global efforts to protect biodiversity in projects ranging from Costa Rica's reforestation and energy independence to New Zealand's marine conservation and France's local ecosystem preservation. Biodiversity consultant experts Susan Jackson of Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand, Stéphanie Le Bonniec of HPC International in France, and Jose Dengo of CDG Environmental Advisors in Costa Rica share their insights on how businesses and communities can strike a balance between development and environmental protection, proving that what's good for nature can also be good for business.

Q: How do you define biodiversity?

Jose Dengo: Biodiversity is about recognizing that the planet is a giant living organism. Everything we have and interact with comes from it. It's not just about rain forests or beaches, but about all the resources we rely on daily. Our job as environmental practitioners is to ensure we continue benefiting from these natural resources by preserving them.

Q: What drives biodiversity work in Costa Rica?

Jose: New development is the main driver. Costa Rica is known for being environmentally conscious, so most new projects require some level of environmental licensing. This regulatory framework has been in place for decades, and it ensures that any new development takes environmental impact into account.

Q: What makes Costa Rica unique in its environmental protection efforts?

Jose: Costa Rica made a decision around 75 years ago to develop its national energy infrastructure around hydropower, which was the most abundant resource at the time. This wasn't initially driven by environmental awareness, but rather by common sense. However, over time, this decision allowed Costa Rica to become a leader in renewable energy and environmental conservation, particularly as the environmental movement gained momentum in the 1970s and 1990s.

Q: How has Costa Rica balanced hydropower with biodiversity conservation?

Jose: Hydropower was essential to Costa Rica's energy independence, but building new dams has become increasingly challenging due to concerns about biodiversity loss, social impact, and relocation of communities. As a result, Costa Rica has shifted to other renewable energy sources, such as wind and geothermal energy. The challenge moving forward is to adapt our energy markets to support faster development of these cleaner alternatives while minimizing environmental impact.

Q: How does climate change impact biodiversity in Costa Rica?

Jose: Habitat loss is the biggest threat to biodiversity here. Changing weather patterns can harm vulnerable ecosystems like Costa Rica's dry tropical forests, which rely on extended dry periods and shorter periods of intense rainfall. Climate change also brings issues like prolonged droughts, which can threaten our hydropower-dependent energy system, and extreme rainy seasons, which cause flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Q: How does Costa Rica's approach to biodiversity influence the global community?

Jose: Costa Rica's leadership in biodiversity conservation has given it a significant voice in international climate negotiations and environmental forums. Despite its small size, Costa Rica is home to nearly 4% of all species on the planet, so our biodiversity is an international asset. Costa Rica's success in reversing deforestation and protecting natural habitats is seen as a model for other countries. It's a powerful example of how local efforts can have a global impact.

Q: How is New Zealand approaching biodiversity conservation?

Susan Jackson: In New Zealand, we have a high proportion of endemic species, meaning species that are found nowhere else in the world. Around 85% of our wildlife is found in the ocean, making marine biodiversity especially important here. This local lens is crucial because we are the only ones who can protect these species. Our approach to biodiversity is heavily influenced by our unique culture and environmental conditions.

Q: Can you share an example of a local biodiversity project in New Zealand?

Susan: One recent project involved constructing a footpath and cycleway along Wellington's coastline. We worked to enhance the marine biodiversity in the area by incorporating ecological features like precast enhancement tiles and pseudo rock pools. These enhancements mimic natural rocky shorelines and provide habitats for marine life. We designed these features with both ecological and cultural considerations in mind, drawing inspiration from local Maori traditions like the kete basket design.

Q: How does New Zealand's regulatory framework support biodiversity conservation?

Susan:New Zealand's National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity, introduced in 2023, guides local governments to protect and restore indigenous biodiversity. We also use an effects management hierarchy to avoid, minimize, and remedy the impacts of development. This framework helps ensure that projects don't proceed if their impact on biodiversity is too great.

Q: What cultural practices in New Zealand help protect biodiversity?

Susan: One significant concept is kaitiakitanga, or guardianship. This practice emphasizes that we all have a responsibility to protect the biodiversity in our environment. It's a collaborative effort involving government, communities, and individuals, and it's essential to preserving the unique species we have here in New Zealand.

Q: How does France approach biodiversity in its projects?

Stephanie: Biodiversity in France is crucial due to the presence of endemic species, even though we aren't a tropical country. We work to ensure that development projects comply with European and national biodiversity regulations, like the French Water Law, which protects natural resources. One project I worked on involved the Roscoff Nautical Center, where we had to minimize environmental impacts while supporting local tourism and economic growth.

Q: How can companies integrate biodiversity into their operations?

Stephanie: Companies need to focus on their impacts, dependencies, risk management, opportunities and resilience throughout their value chain, while ensuring that they minimize their contribution to biodiversity loss. This means, above all, complying with local, national and international environmental regulations. For example, by taking steps to ensure that all company activities comply with regulations, and then disclosing their results through ESG reports based on the CSRD Directive and the European Taxonomy, with an emphasis on ESRS E4. This makes it clear that biodiversity is not just an environmental issue - it's also a key factor in a company's long-term success. By taking care of biodiversity, companies can not only improve their social responsibility and financial performance, but also reassure investors, customers and all other stakeholders.

Q: What's a key takeaway for leaders focused on biodiversity?

Stephanie: Biodiversity loss is linked to multiple global challenges like famine, conflict, and disease. Companies need to recognize their role in protecting biodiversity, not just for their operations but for the future of the planet. Every action we take has an impact, and we are all part of the solution.

Three Key Takeaways on Biodiversity from our Consultants:

Creative Solutions for Conservation: Protecting natural landscapes can be both environmentally and economically beneficial to businesses. Local Lens is Key: From Costa Rica to New Zealand and France, incorporating local perspectives and culture strengthens biodiversity efforts and produces more sustainable outcomes. Global Impact: Biodiversity is a global issue. Whether through energy, agriculture, or tourism, protecting local ecosystems has ripple effects on international sustainability.

