Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Antanas Guoga, Chair and director of Sol Strategies Inc. (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., the "Company"), announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") regarding the Disposition ("Disposition") of 2,201,800 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company through transactions between February 3, 2025 and February 5, 2025, through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Prior to the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 50,503,387 Common Shares, representing approximately 32.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Disposition, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 48,301,587 Common Shares, representing approximately 31.54% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Guoga has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239809

