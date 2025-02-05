Henkel: Beyond the Brand: Schwarzkopf Professional

A series outlining the history, purpose, innovations, sustainability, and pioneering spirit of Henkel's brands.

Building on a strong legacy of more than 145 years, our brands and products play an important role in the lives of millions of people and help to transform entire industries. In this series, Beyond the Brand, you will learn about how Henkel's top brands are contributing to organizational goals and innovating constantly to serve and succeed on behalf of customers, consumers, and partners.

While Schwarzkopf Professional is designed for stylists, the Schwarzkopf family also produces ranges of hair care, color, and styling products that are available directly to consumers through the brands Keratin Color®, göt2b®, and more.

Read on for more about the history, purpose, innovations, sustainability, and the team's pioneering spirit that goes far beyond the Schwarzkopf Professional brand.

The History of Schwarzkopf Professional

Schwarzkopf Professional was introduced in Germany in 1898. The chemist and pharmacist Hans Schwarzkopf laid the foundations for a brand that has been at the forefront of innovation ever since. Schwarzkopf products combine quality ingredients and the latest haircare technology, reliability, expertise, and craftsmanship to cater to customers in over 150 countries including the US and Canada, where they were launched in 2001.

The Purpose of Schwarzkopf Professional

Schwarzkopf Professional's purpose is to be change makers - together. Along with stylists and consumers, the brand strives to transform hair, create beauty, fuel creativity, and unleash potential. Schwarzkopf Professional is your partner in craft.

Innovations from Schwarzkopf Professional

Schwarzkopf Professional is renowned for its breakthrough products. With its European origins, the brand is credited with launching the first dry shampoo, the first liquid shampoo, the first hairspray, the first cold perm, and the first home color product. This legacy continues today, with new innovations consistently being rolled out.

For example, IGORA VIBRANCE® was re-launched with more shades versus the previous portfolio and more sustainable packaging than the previous line. The Moisture Protecting Complex with AQUAXYL Technology in this line protects hair during the demi-permanent coloration process. It controls the hair's inner moisture level to stabilize the internal structure of each hair fiber, protecting against hair breakage* and creating an ideal canvas.

To innovate for a diverse set of stylists and clients, the OSiS+® range announced a wide variety of hair styling products designed for different needs: Smooth & Shine, Curls & Waves, Volume & Body, Texture, and Hold. These innovations are designed to ensure that everyone can discover styling with character in their own unique way, and express personality and individuality through their hair.

*Against combing breakage on damaged hair vs. a non-conditioning shampoo.

Sustainability from Schwarzkopf Professional

Schwarzkopf believes that beauty creates confidence, and confidence brings people together to protect, preserve and enhance the true beauty of our planet. In pursuit of the brand's mission, it is always looking for opportunities to lessen impact to the planet. For example, IGORA® ZERO AMM, is a permanent coloration line available in North America that is free from ammonia and fragrance and provides a pleasant client experience and natural-looking color results. It's also formulated with Phytolipid Technology, a vegan formula,** and wrapped in sustainable packaging - the range boasts a 100% recycled aluminium tube, 100% recycled plastic cap, and a folding box made of minimum 92% recycled paper.

**Free from animal derived ingredients

Beyond the Schwarzkopf Professional Brand

Beyond its product portfolio, Schwarzkopf Professional has a strong connection with the salon professional community and is well-known for innovative partnerships with celebrity stylists and clients across the region. In the past two years, the brand has initiated meaningful partnerships with stylists and A-listers at the top of their game to educate and inspire their audience on how to take their hair game to the next level.

Most recently, the brand signed on celebrity hair colorist Jacob Schwartz as their new U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador and Tracey Cunningham, co-owner of Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, as their U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique. Previously, Schwarzkopf tapped Chris Appleton, one of Hollywood's most in-demand stylists, as a Schwarzkopf Global Color Ambassador; and signed celebrity campaign partners Sofia Vergara, an A-List actress, Venus Williams, a global tennis superstar, Aly Raisman, a world-class gymnast, and Megan Blunk, a champion paralympic athlete. All of these partnerships allow Schwarzkopf to continue raising the bar, driving national trends, and offering hair colorists across the country the ability to level-up their techniques.

To keep up with the latest innovations and launches from Schwarzkopf Professional, you can follow the brand on Instagram or visit their website at schwarzkopf-professional.com. Be sure to keep an eye out for future editions of Beyond the Brand that will share more about Schwarzkopf consumer hair care, color, and styling.

