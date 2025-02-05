Strap In: GoDaddy Reveals 2025 Super Bowl Spot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / GoDaddy

Actor Walton Goggins' Most Challenging Role - Small Business Owner - Made Easy Through Power of AI

Originally published on GoDaddy Newsroom

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) debuted its Super Bowl commercial today, featuring GoDaddy Airo® and two-time EMMY® award-nominated actor Walton Goggins.

The ad, titled "Act Like You Know," showcases how GoDaddy Airo® brings small business ideas like Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses to life through AI, giving entrepreneurs the tools to look and feel like they know what they're doing.

"When we set out to tell the story of empowering entrepreneurs with GoDaddy Airo, we knew we wanted to tell that story through the lens of an actual entrepreneur," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Fara Howard. "Walton was the perfect partner-he had a passion for entrepreneurship and eyewear, and GoDaddy Airo could help him bring it to life. This campaign is all about proving that with the right AI tools, anyone can build a business and confidently feel like they know what they're doing. We're proud to show the value of GoDaddy Airo to a massive audience on game day."

GoDaddy Airo® Drives the Return to Big Game Advertising

In 180 countries and counting, GoDaddy Airo ® is an AI-powered experience that enables entrepreneurs to establish and grow their online presence by generating domain names, logos, fully built websites and marketing, social media content and commerce capabilities. With more than 3 million customers tapping into the power of GoDaddy Airo® in the U.S. alone, its impact on small businesses inspired GoDaddy's return to Super Bowl advertising after an eight-year hiatus.

Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses: An Example of the Power of GoDaddy Airo®

Goggins is known for his scene-stealing performances in "Fallout," "The Righteous Gemstones," "Vice Principals," "The Hateful Eight," "Justified" and the upcoming season of "The White Lotus." As an actor, Goggins can make you believe he knows what he's doing in just about any role-from a post-apocalyptic bounty hunter to a power-hungry vice principal-even when he doesn't. But his toughest job yet isn't one he plays onscreen; it's his real-life role as a small business owner.

Walton launched Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses last year, offering retro-futuristic hybrid eyewear. GoDaddy Airo® helped his Goggle Glasses brand create a logo, website and social content, transforming an idea into a business like a seasoned pro. Small business owners like Goggins can focus on what they do best and let GoDaddy Airo®, using the power of AI, take care of the rest.

"As an entrepreneur, you need more than just an idea-you need the confidence and know-how to turn that idea into something," said Walton Goggins. "For me, that's where GoDaddy Airo came in. It filled in the gaps and made Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses a reality."

The Spot: "Act Like You Know"

The ad opens with a close-up of Goggins. "Actors. We can make you believe we know what we're doing, when in fact, we do not." Various scenes depict Goggins playing roles he could not perform in real life, first as a detective absentmindedly traipsing through a sensitive crime scene. Then he's an astronaut floating inside a space station, where he manipulates complex controls and admits, "I have no idea what these buttons do," as he accidentally launches a fellow astronaut into deep space. Next, he's a race car driver, dramatically shifting gears…in a car that he's inadvertently driving backwards.

The spot shifts to Goggins entering his office, where boxes of Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses line the walls. There he acknowledges working as a small business owner is his hardest role yet. That's because "I have no idea what I'm doing… but GoDaddy Airo® does, using AI to build a logo, website and social content." Goggins confidently shows off his beautiful website created with GoDaddy Airo®. Wearing his signature namesake eyewear, Goggins declares: "If your goggles ain't Goggins, they don't belong on your noggins."

Goggins then delivers the ad's final line: "With GoDaddy Airo, it's like you know what you're doing."

The spot also features a cameo appearance by Auguste Goldman, a GoDaddy veteran of nearly 18 years, as a police officer behind Goggins at the fake crime scene. Goldman has worn many hats throughout the years, including Chief Technology Officer, Chief People Officer and head of the company's award-winning Care & Services team. Now he can add "Super Bowl extra" to the list.

What to Expect During the Big Game and Beyond

GoDaddy's 30-second ad will air during the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of the game on February 9. The spot is also now available on GoDaddy's YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook channels. GoDaddy also released an extended version available on YouTube.

The Super Bowl moment begins a yearlong, multi-channel marketing campaign in the U.S. across television, over-the-top (OTT) services, YouTube, out-of-home, social media and influencer marketing. The campaign, featuring Goggins, will continue highlighting GoDaddy Airo® as the ultimate small business partner.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

