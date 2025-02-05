Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expected release of the new S-K 1300 Initial Assessment (the "Initial Assessment" or the "Report") for the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill") in South Dakota on Thursday, February 6, 2025 after market close. A webcast conference call will be held the morning of Friday, February 7, 2025 by the Company's management to review the Report and mineral resource.

Webcast Conference Call Information:

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 11am Eastern / 9am Mountain / 8am Pacific

Webcast: Click here

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274

International Toll: +1-647-484-8814

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is building on the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project and outlining a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project located on private land in South Dakota.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and other similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the timing for the updated Initial Assessment. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

