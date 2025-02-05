Discovery Senior Living Achieves Unprecedented Growth, Investing in People, Technology, and Strategy to Lead the Senior Living Industry

Hosting its Annual Sales Conference, Discovery Celebrated People, Leadership and Growth

Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company), a leading operator in the seniors housing industry, is pleased to announce it recently hosted its annual Executive and Sales Conference in Dallas, Texas, bringing together, for the first time, nearly 600 executive sales and operational leaders following a period of extraordinary growth. Over the past year, Discovery has become the largest, trusted, privately held operator in the US with a portfolio of approximately 36,000 units across 350 communities representing approximately $2.0 billion in revenue under management. The Company is also pleased to announce it delivered its 10th consecutive year of 20% annualized growth at the end of 2024.

Discovery's strong growth is the result of the Company's well established unique proprietary platform, investments in people, and sales and innovative experiential living strategies which has enabled it to deliver industry-leading community performance. Its scalable platform has also allowed the Company to integrate acquisitions effectively and efficiently. The conference underscored the Company's commitment to empowering its team with opportunities to network, share best practices, and engage with Executive leadership on the Company's strategic vision, initiatives, and new brands for driving profitable growth.

"We are incredibly pleased to have delivered our 10th consecutive year of double-digit growth underpinned by our people executing through our innovative, highly specialized platform unreplicated in the industry. Our annual conference underscores our belief that investing in our people is investing in our future," said Richard Hutchinson, President and CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "By bringing together our talented leaders and fostering a culture of collaboration, continuous learning and feedback, we're ensuring Discovery will continue to deliver outstanding performance for our partners while remaining a go-to trusted operator at the forefront of our industry."

The conference emphasized the importance of collaboration and continuous learning for all attendees, with sessions focusing on sales strategies and revenue optimization tactics improving average daily occupancy, customer experience initiatives, and innovative approaches to driving efficiencies and continued growth. Attendees also explored how the company's investments in new technology and training are equipping teams to meet the growing demands of its communities and the broader industry.

Discovery's leadership recognized standout performers whose contributions have played a critical role in the Company's success -- a key element of Discovery's culture that pays for performance.

Whether in small rural communities or large communities in primary markets, employees and top industry talent are motivated by a distinct culture with recognition programs that celebrate achievements through bonuses, public acknowledgment, and accelerated growth opportunities.

Discovery Learning and Development Centre - Investing in Leadership and Results

Discovery recently opened its new Learning and Development Center, a testament to its dedication to investing in existing and future employees to drive further growth and excellence. This state-of-the-art center supports the training and development of its rapidly growing base of executive sales and operational leaders who oversee more than 17,000 employees. By equipping leaders and teams with the skills and resources needed to succeed, the company is setting new standards for care, operational excellence and results.

"Our Learning and Development Center is more than just a training hub for teams from across the country," continued Richard Hutchinson. "It's a cornerstone of our commitment to innovation and excellence, enabling our teams to deliver better outcomes for residents and families, improved performance for our Capital Partners while supporting the professional growth of our employees."

Leveraging Technology and Innovation

At the conference, management highlighted significant investments in cutting-edge technology designed to enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and improve customer experiences. These advancements include real-time data tools, market intelligence systems, and customized product development capabilities that reduce administrative burdens, increase efficiency, and drive sales growth. By empowering teams with these tools, Discovery is better positioned to adapt to the evolving needs of residents and families while maintaining its industry-leading performance metrics.

A Growing Industry with Critical Needs

The demand for senior living solutions continues to rise, driven by the aging population in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2030, all baby boomers will be aged 65 or older, representing nearly 21% of the population. This demographic shift underscores the critical need for high-quality, innovative senior living services.

Discovery's strategic approach and investment in expanding operations to take on more communities addresses this demand head-on. As a trusted operator, Discovery offers solutions for existing owners and new developers, encouraging continued community investment and growth, while ensuring all community residents have access to personalized and customized vibrant living environments, and exceptional care.

Richard Hutchinson concluded, "Our industry is at a pivotal moment, and our role as an industry leader is to not only meet the growing demand but to exceed expectations. By investing in our platform, people, and technology we're shaping the future of senior living and delivering strong performance and meaningful outcomes for all of those who depend on us."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 36,000 units across 350 communities and nearly 40 states. The company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. Discovery Senior Living was once again named and certified a Great Place To Work May 2024 - May 2025.

