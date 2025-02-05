Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announced it has signed a follow-on contract to supply a Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) wastewater treatment system to the Exumas in the Bahamas for a private island development. The Company has also signed a new lease for a larger U.S. manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Florida.

The contract, valued at approximately CA$1.2 million (US$0.9 million), will treat 60,000 gallons per day (GPD) of wastewater. This order follows a previous 750,000 GPD Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) system for the same island, valued at approximately CA$3.6 million (US$2.5 million), which is in the final stages of installation and commissioning.

These systems showcase BluMetric's unique capabilities and offerings that provide a complete water and wastewater treatment solution. By deploying the most advanced technologies, customers can receive a cost-efficient and user-friendly potable water and wastewater treatment solution.

"We continue our sales traction with this most recent wastewater treatment plant contract," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "It is an important distinction that we can offer a full portfolio of water treatment solutions for remote settings. Customers recognize this expertise, and we look forward to utilizing our expanded team and U.S. manufacturing footprint to support delivering systems with capacities of up to three million gallons per day."

It is expected that this project will be delivered and commissioned within the next twelve months. This order highlights the increasing need for improved water infrastructure in the Caribbean as the region sees increased development and groundwater scarcity.

In addition, BluMetric has signed a new lease for a larger, 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Florida to increase its capacity to service existing and potentially new contracts that are beyond the capacity of the current 10,000 square foot manufacturing space. This new space will also help accommodate the approximate doubling of the workforce since acquiring Gemini Water approximately four months ago.

BluMetric believes this will be an important part of Gemini Water's continued integration and ability to achieve growth targets. The existing facility in Gainesville, Florida will remain in operation until the end of its lease (in June 2025) to ensure continuity and a seamless transition.

