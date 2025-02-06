Helix Robotics Solutions, the robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. ("Helix") (NYSE: HLX), has been awarded a contract by Seaway7 for the burial of inter-array cables associated with Ørsted's Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm (www.hornseaproject3.co.uk), which is located 120km off the UK's Norfolk coast. The contract is expected to last over 300 days and is scheduled to begin in the third quarter 2026.

Under the contract, Helix plans to utilize the Grand Canyon III trenching support vessel mobilized with the T1500 jet trencher, the i-Trencher trenching system, a work-class remotely operated vehicle and associated survey services. The project scope includes the burial of all 192 inter-array cables, totalling approximately 500 km in length. The project will be managed with engineering and survey support from Helix's offices in Aberdeen, UK.

Scotty Sparks, Helix's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Helix is a global leader in subsea robotics and trenching, and we are proud to bring our expertise to the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm project. This contract with Seaway7, one of the largest trenching awards to Helix, highlights our commitment to supporting offshore wind development and expanding Helix's offshore renewables activity."

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations. Our services are key in supporting a global energy transition by maximizing production of existing oil and gas reserves, decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields and supporting renewable energy developments. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding the contract, the wind farm, the work and/or initiatives thereunder and the parties thereto; the current market or demand for our services; our ability to enter into, renew and/or perform commercial contracts; our current work continuing; and any impact on our financial and operating results and estimates; any statements regarding our strategy; any statements regarding our business model or the global energy transition; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the terms of the contract and/or any work thereunder or extension thereof; actions by governments, customers, suppliers and partners; market conditions; demand for our services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities; operating hazards and delays, which includes delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; our ultimate ability to realize current backlog; employee management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; volatility of oil and gas prices and other risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Helix's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Helix's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by the securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205121154/en/

Contacts:

Erik Staffeldt

Executive Vice President and CFO

email: estaffeldt@helixesg.com

Ph: 281-618-0465