Jackette Knightley Music: Worldwide LGBTQ+ Media and Celebrated Celebs Respond to the U.S. War on Human Rights

Award-Winning Artists Protest DEI, EEOP Rollbacks by U.S. Government on Global Level

Together, You and Me Strong, a newly released LGBTQ+ anthem, is a swift and united response from the worldwide LGBTQ+ community protesting the U.S. government's rollback of anti-discrimination laws enacted in 1965 and potential elimination of FEMA. This protest song, written by multi-award-winning recording artists and The Hollywood Museum's 3X Honoree for LGBTQ+ Icons and Legends Jackette Knightley, is gaining international attention. It's featured on the Q's Out Loud Global Radio Show with Host Kenney Fitzpatrick, founder of the Q Creative Network, and is also featured on The UK's LGBTQ Music Chart Radio Show with Host Tim Graham, which broadcasts across Europe and was founded by Ephram St. Cloud. Available everywhere music is sold and streamed, all proceeds from the song go to non-profits protecting human rights of U.S. residents and providing fire relief. In less than a few days, this recording went from a Hollywood happening to making an international impact.

Jackette Knightley: Together, You and Me Strong



Knightley explains the song was written over MLK Day when record-breaking fires ravaged Los Angeles, which seemed to foreshadow the current U.S. government's decimation of historic DEI, EEOP laws and removal of LGBTQ+ related information and resources on its websites. In tandem with the U.S. government's refusal to recognize transgender rights and threat to dismantle FEMA, Knightley states, "It's a war on our most basic human rights. We'll strive like '65 until we win."

HRC and GLAAD donor, Emmy-winning Robert Iscove quips, "Together, You and Me Strong isn't just a song - its a movement. This is the voice of our times." Knightley will be the special guest at nightclub meet-and-greets urging donations across SoCal. She can be seen at these dates and venues: Feb. 9, West Hollywood's Motherlode with DJ Tony and Ingenue; Feb. 23, Hunter's Nightclub Palm Springs with Rusty Waters; March 1, Pasadena's The Boulevard with Steve Terradot; March 8, San Diego's Urban Mo's with Glitz Glam, fellow recording artist Disco Dollie, and RuPaul's All Star winner Chad Michaels. More dates TBA.

As the Director of the Hollywood Museum puts it, "While others are making noise, Jackette Knightley is making history."

SOURCE: Jackette Knightley Music

