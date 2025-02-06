Foretellix and MathWorks Partner on Innovative Toolchain to Accelerate Mazda's Next Generation AV Development

TOKYO and SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic technological integration between Foretellix, the leading provider of data-driven autonomy development toolchains, and MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, helps Mazda's next generation of AD/ADAS development. This collaboration accelerates the development and deployment of safer, more robust autonomous systems

The integration of Foretellix's Foretify platform with Simulink® and Automated Driving Toolbox from MathWorks, enables developers to generate, execute, and analyze large-scale scenarios in a virtual environment. The Foretellix and MathWorks technology stack enables Mazda to move real-world driving data into the virtual simulation environment to test and scale scenarios. This powerful combination helps engineering teams identify edge cases, uncover gaps in coverage, and validate performance earlier in the development process-reducing time to market while improving system quality and safety.

Mazda Pioneers the Foretellix and MathWorks Integration

Mazda is utilizing the Foretellix and MathWorks integrated solution to test and validate its AD/ADAS systems in a virtual environment, allowing engineers to convert real-world driving data into actionable simulation scenarios. These scenarios are automatically analyzed for coverage gaps, safety performance, and system robustness.

Yasuhide Yano, Deputy General Manager of the Integrated Control Systems Development Division at Mazda, said, "In the development of next-generation AD/ADAS systems, which are becoming more and more complex, it is very important to identify potential risks and improve system quality from the early stages of development in order to achieve zero accidents. By using Foretify, Simulink, and Automated Driving Toolbox, efficient and exhaustive verification can be performed in a virtual environment to achieve our goals in a short period of time. In addition, the use of coverage maps enables us to conduct verification while also contributing to our sustainability goals with a zero-carbon footprint."

A Unified Technology Stack for Scalable AD/ADAS Development

The Foretellix platform automatically generates an unlimited number of concrete, relevant, and valid scenarios, which are executed within the MathWorks Automated Driving Toolbox simulation environment. The solution provides developers with tools to measure test coverage, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and safety checks. This process significantly accelerates testing timelines and enables customers, like Mazda, to efficiently expand Operational Design Domains (ODDs) through early-stage, virtual validation.

Ziv Binyamini, CEO and Co-Founder of Foretellix, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: "We are excited to partner with MathWorks to provide a unified technology stack that empowers developers at OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and AV stack providers to launch AD/ADAS programs with confidence. The integration of Foretellix and MathWorks software will enable Mazda to accelerate the development of safe, autonomous vehicles, improve testing efficiency and reduce development costs."

MathWorks' Commitment to Accelerating Innovation

"As ADAS and autonomous driving systems grow in complexity, it is essential for developers to have tools that enable efficient, scalable, and comprehensive testing early in the design process," said Naga Pemmaraju, Product Manager, Autonomous Systems at MathWorks. "By combining the simulation and algorithm development capabilities of MATLAB and Simulink Automated Driving Toolbox with Foretellix's advanced scenario generation and validation platform, we empower engineering teams to accelerate innovation, reduce development costs, and improve system safety."

The technological integration between Foretellix and MathWorks represents a major step forward in achieving safer autonomous driving systems while meeting time-to-market and sustainability goals.

About Mazda

Mazda Motor Corporation, headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan, is a global automotive manufacturer known for its distinctive design, innovative technology, and exceptional driving dynamics. With a rich heritage dating back to 1920, Mazda has consistently delivered vehicles that embody the spirit of "Zoom-Zoom," reflecting a passion for driving and a commitment to craftsmanship. The company's product lineup includes a range of cars and SUVs, each designed to provide a harmonious blend of performance, efficiency, and safety. Mazda is dedicated to sustainable practices and is actively pursuing initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. For more information, visit www.mazda.com

About Foretellix

Foretellix is the gold standard for data-driven autonomy development toolchains. Foretellix's Foretify toolchain enables a fast, measurable, and trusted path to safe and scalable autonomy that helps you launch with confidence. Building on its industry leading V&V technology, Foretellix is enabling the AI autonomy revolution. Foretellix has offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.foretellix.com

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's top universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 6,500 people in 34 offices around the world, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com

