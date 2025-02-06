Zeus North America Mining Corp. Announces Closing of the Plan of Arrangement with Kelso Mining Inc.

Zeus North America Mining Corp. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (the "Company" or "Zeus") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated August 27, 2024, December 20, 2024 and January 9, 2025, the statutory arrangement under a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Kelso Mining Inc. ("Kelso") has been completed on February 5, 2025.

Completion of the Arrangement, as set forth in the arrangement agreement and plan of arrangement dated August 26, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), entered into between the Company and Kelso, was approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Zeus Shareholders") on December 19, 2024 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 7, 2025, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") on January 20, 2025.

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement and on the payable date of February 5, 2025, the following occurred:

394,621 common shares of Kelso (the "Spinco Shares") were distributed to the Zeus Shareholders on a pro rata basis. The Zeus Shareholders received one (1) Spinco Share with respect to every one hundred and fifty (150) common shares of Zeus held as at January 29, 2025, being the share distribution record date; Zeus transferred the assets to Kelso, being the Chlore Property in British Columbia, which assets are described in the Company's management information circular dated November 5, 2024, which was filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on November 15, 2024 under the Company's SEDAR+ profile; Kelso became a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario; and Zeus retained its working capital for its assets, and remains listed on the Exchange and continues to trade under the trading symbol, ZEUS, as a junior exploration company, and continues to be a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

Exploring in Idaho's newest Copper Belt. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho, USA known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 102 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp.'s Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery. The Company is in the business of mineral exploration.

