Thyssenkrupp's stock demonstrated positive momentum on Wednesday, climbing 1.1 percent to reach €4.52 on the XETRA exchange, with trading volume exceeding 870,000 shares. The company's latest quarterly results showed marked improvement, with losses per share narrowing significantly from €3.23 to €1.70, while revenue held steady at €8.81 billion. Market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €5.13, substantially above current trading levels. Looking ahead, experts project earnings per share of €0.666 for fiscal year 2025, with dividend payments expected to increase from €0.150 in 2024 to €0.158 in the current year.

Strategic Investment Shift

In a significant development, Goldman Sachs Group has increased its total stake in the German industrial giant to 7.10 percent, up from 7.02 percent. The investment bank has notably restructured its holding pattern, expanding its direct voting rights to 4.45 percent while maintaining 2.65 percent through financial instruments. This repositioning, favoring direct stock ownership over financial instruments, suggests growing confidence in Thyssenkrupp's long-term strategy, particularly as the company advances its transformation plans and sustainable production initiatives.

Ad

Fresh Thyssenkrupp information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Thyssenkrupp analysis...