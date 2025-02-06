Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JEXK | ISIN: US56585A1025 | Ticker-Symbol: MPN
Tradegate
05.02.25
17:13 Uhr
151,34 Euro
+0,14
+0,09 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,50152,0005.02.
151,06151,3205.02.
ACCESS Newswire
06.02.2025 02:26 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marathon Petroleum: Grant From St. Paul Park Refinery Boosts Auto Repair Program in Minnesota

Finanznachrichten News

Key Points

  • Marathon Petroleum's St. Paul Park refinery has invested $40,000 in Project Clean Air Repair (CAR), an initiative that provides free emissions control repairs for older cars.

  • The program partners with local auto shops to help cover the repair costs of common issues, like damaged exhaust systems, for individuals in need.

  • With support from companies like Marathon Petroleum, Project CAR aims to expand its reach and impact in the community.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Marathon Petroleum's refinery in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, is supporting a unique program in the Twin Cities with a $40,000 investment. This program helps local car repair garages offer low-cost repairs while also reducing the environmental impact of older cars.

Project Clean Air Repair (Project CAR) is an innovative program from Environmental Initiative, a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to improving environmental, economic, and public health outcomes. Project CAR offers free emissions control repairs for those in need by partnering with local repair shops to address common issues like damaged exhaust systems. With support from companies like Marathon Petroleum, the program is expanding its reach and making a greater impact.

"Project CAR showcases the strength of community partnerships," said Bill Droessler, Senior Partnership Director at Environmental Initiative. "When businesses and nonprofits come together, we can find solutions that address community needs while also tackling environmental concerns."

Since it started in 2017, Environmental Initiative has repaired over 730 cars and cut nearly 40 tons of emissions. The program has recently expanded its partnerships to include several auto repair shops in the East Metro area.

"Investing in Project CAR shows our commitment to supporting programs that truly benefit our community," said Holly Jackson, General Manager of the St. Paul Park refinery. "We believe in initiatives that help local families, and this program makes a real impact while building a healthier future in the place we're so proud to call home."

The program currently partners with six auto repair shops in the Twin Cities and plans to expand.

PHOTO CREDIT: Environmental Initiative. The St. Paul Park refinery partners with Environmental Initiative, with support from local Minneapolis garages, to reduce the environmental impact of older vehicles through a low-cost auto repair program.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.