Marathon Petroleum: Grant From St. Paul Park Refinery Boosts Auto Repair Program in Minnesota

Marathon Petroleum's St. Paul Park refinery has invested $40,000 in Project Clean Air Repair (CAR), an initiative that provides free emissions control repairs for older cars.

The program partners with local auto shops to help cover the repair costs of common issues, like damaged exhaust systems, for individuals in need.

With support from companies like Marathon Petroleum, Project CAR aims to expand its reach and impact in the community.

Marathon Petroleum's refinery in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, is supporting a unique program in the Twin Cities with a $40,000 investment. This program helps local car repair garages offer low-cost repairs while also reducing the environmental impact of older cars.

Project Clean Air Repair (Project CAR) is an innovative program from Environmental Initiative, a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to improving environmental, economic, and public health outcomes. Project CAR offers free emissions control repairs for those in need by partnering with local repair shops to address common issues like damaged exhaust systems. With support from companies like Marathon Petroleum, the program is expanding its reach and making a greater impact.

"Project CAR showcases the strength of community partnerships," said Bill Droessler, Senior Partnership Director at Environmental Initiative. "When businesses and nonprofits come together, we can find solutions that address community needs while also tackling environmental concerns."

Since it started in 2017, Environmental Initiative has repaired over 730 cars and cut nearly 40 tons of emissions. The program has recently expanded its partnerships to include several auto repair shops in the East Metro area.

"Investing in Project CAR shows our commitment to supporting programs that truly benefit our community," said Holly Jackson, General Manager of the St. Paul Park refinery. "We believe in initiatives that help local families, and this program makes a real impact while building a healthier future in the place we're so proud to call home."

The program currently partners with six auto repair shops in the Twin Cities and plans to expand.

PHOTO CREDIT: Environmental Initiative. The St. Paul Park refinery partners with Environmental Initiative, with support from local Minneapolis garages, to reduce the environmental impact of older vehicles through a low-cost auto repair program.



