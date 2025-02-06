Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a global leader in software supply chain security, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of over $2 million. Proceeds from the Offering will be used to scale the Company's commercial presence, and support ongoing corporate activities.

Including the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued a total of 12,586,625 Units for total gross proceeds of $2,013,860. The Offering was completed in two tranches, with the second tranche issuing 2,177,875 units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.16 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $348,460. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold as required under applicable securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

