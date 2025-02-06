Anzeige
06.02.2025
Modlily Unveils SS25 Flattering and Supportive Tummy Coverage Swimsuits Collection--Perfct Choices for Older Women

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a swimsuit that's both supportive and flattering? Modlily is excited to introduce its SS25 tummy coverage collection.

Modlily has been consistently designing comfort, casual, and cost-effective swimsuits for older women for over 15 years. The Modlily design team is made up of women who, for over a decade, have been creating original designs that not only take into account the functionality of the swimsuit, but also develop spectacular patterns from a woman's point of view. Adhering to original design and the spirit of eco-friendly, Modlily has been trying to meet the different requirements of customers and maintain the high ratings.

The Collection features more than 100 swimsuits with abundant range of tankinis, swimdresses, bikinis, and one pieces, available in sizes S to XXL, with affordable prices.

The tankini swimsuits range not only provides effective support for the chest, but also leaves enough space in the tummy to cover the belly, providing the perfect solution to the problem of belly fat. Capturing the essence of the holiday vibe, this season's swimdresses feature a range of original paisley prints.


The Modlily's swimdresses offers more hip coverage as well as tummy coverage. The addition of elements such as drawstring, patchwork, pleating and irregular cuts redefines the swimdress, while the use of different fabrics creates different textural effects.


Designed with a spirit of showing up ourselves at the beach, Modlily's one piece swimsuits collection enhances curvy by flattening the abdomen and emphasizing the waist curvy, providing a confidence boost with every wear. The fabric at the waist of the swimsuit is ingeniously pleated to enhance the curves and conceal the tummy.


This season's new arrivals also include a wide range of stylish bikinis, so if you can't wait to hit the beach and soak up the sun, head over to Modlily to pick out your very own swimsuit!


Last but not least, a stylish cover-up can really spice up your outfit for the beach. The classic white mesh cover-up will keep you comfortable on the beach. If that's too modest and plain for you, we have a range of sarongs at Modlily.



For more details, please visit: https://modlily.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613166/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613167/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613168/3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613169/4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613170/5.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613171/6.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modlily-unveils-ss25-flattering-and-supportive-tummy-coverage-swimsuits-collection--perfct-choices-for-older-women-302369641.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
