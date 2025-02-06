Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Vault Sports unveils next-generation AI-driven insights for its dynamic iGaming affiliate network. In 2020, Caleb Dykema (CEO) and Zach Nichols (CTO) co-founded the company in Austin, Texas, and built it for "the modern, new media" era.

Founders of Vault sports, Caleb Dykema (left) & Zach Nichols (right).

The Inception of Vault Sports

The entrepreneurs are lifelong friends who were inspired to collaborate on a project that would "revolutionize how the average sports fan can enjoy sports betting" during a Christmas party conversation. They had previously worked on several projects as a team, such as a tailgating game and wedding registry software, but their idea for a sports betting platform was very appealing to both.

Their vision for Vault Sports was to help the average sports bettor understand the ins and outs of sports betting so they could make informed decisions based on data-driven insights.

Dykema is experienced in sales and product development. At the same time, Nichols's area of expertise was the development of AI models for numerous major sports leagues and various collaborations on data science initiatives with professional sports franchises. Both made sacrifices to develop Vault Sports and worked diligently to make it a success.

The Intersection of Influencers, Websites, & Media Outlets

Vault Sports is a "modern-age" affiliate network at the intersection of sports betting creators, websites, and iGaming media outlets such as daily fantasy sports, online casinos, sports betting, and social sportsbooks. Since its inception, Vault Sports has grown to reach over 7 million sports fans and bettors across North America.

At the start of their endeavor, the entrepreneurs were able to draw followers by creating engaging content on betting strategies, bankroll management, and line analysis. They garnered a dedicated following and made sure to respond to the needs of their community.

They then created the Vault Sports app, which hit the top 100 app store charts multiple times and garnered 40K downloads organically and during NFL season. This app is what led the team at Vault Sports to develop something more impactful for the iGaming industry.

Vault Sports evolved from a "direct-consumer product" to a platform for affiliate marketing for iGaming after the co-founders witnessed the successful results of partnering with a few influencers and betting sites.

Their pivot to focus on expanding the affiliate network was also inspired by their negative experiences with a competitor when they had to deal with "poor support, outdated tools, and minimal guidance." Having learned what not to do, they concentrated on making Vault Sports into a "supportive, cutting-edge affiliate network."

Valuable tools like the Affiliate Dashboard confirm their dedication to giving their network of creators and websites the best support system in the North American iGaming landscape.

Additionally, the co-founders have expanded Vault Sports' reach by partnering with daily fantasy sports platforms in states where traditional online sports betting and casino gaming are not yet legal.

"Vault Sports previously achieved significant success with its mobile app, which syncs with sportsbooks to offer an integrated dashboard for tracking bets, stats, and bankrolls. The app reached the App Store Top 100 and garnered 40,000 downloads in a single NFL season (August 2022-February 2023) solely through organic content," a Vault Sports spokesperson noted.

Vault Sports has cultivated a dedicated and vibrant community that draws in a new generation of bettors by supporting sports betting influencers, websites, shows, and media outlets.

About Vault Sports

Vault Sports is an affiliate network for sports betting influencers, websites, and media outlets promoting top sportsbooks. It is also an educational resource for bettors, helping them make more informed decisions.

