The Global Commodities and Renewable Energy Trader, Engelhart, is pleased to announce the signing of a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with e.optimum, one of Germany's largest independent energy suppliers.

The agreement secures renewable energy from dedicated German onshore wind assets, with electricity delivery scheduled between February and December 2025. With a total capacity of approximately 86MW, the deal will generate enough power to supply around 35,000 households.

This deal marks the latest milestone in the successful collaboration between Engelhart and e.optimum, a partnership that has already delivered guarantees of origin (GOs) to e.optimum's extensive customer base, consisting of over 45,000 companies and businesses.

By strengthening e.optimum's ability to provide clean, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions, the PPA enables corporate and industrial customers to achieve their sustainability goals with greater confidence. In addition to enhancing e.optimum's renewable energy offerings, the agreement contributes directly to Germany's Energiewende- the country's strategy to transition to a net zero-carbon economy by 2045.

Matthias Seel, Senior Originator Corporate Customers Europe at Engelhart, commented:

"At Engelhart, we're delighted to have collaborated with e.optimum on this PPA agreement. This deal ensures that e.optimum's corporate customers benefit from green power delivery with our support. I want to extend my gratitude to everyone involved in making this agreement possible and celebrate the trust and strong relationships that will continue to make our partnership such a success."

Ante Pogacic, Head of Renewables, EU Power Gas at Engelhart, says:

"This agreement is a powerful example of how Engelhart partners with companies to achieve their sustainability goals by offering innovative clean energy solutions. Collaborating closely with e.optimum allows us to deliver renewable power to corporate and industrial customers, a key focus area for our business as we continue to support the energy transition and drive meaningful progress toward a net zero-carbon future."

Boris Käser, CEO at e.optimum, says:

"This partnership with Engelhart is a significant step toward solidifying our commitment to providing our customers with sustainable energy solutions. By harnessing the power of onshore wind, we are not only reinforcing our dedication to renewable energy but also empowering our customers to achieve their environmental objectives. This agreement is a testament to our continuous effort to foster innovation and drive the sustainable energy transition in Germany. We want to thank everyone at Engelhart for the exceptional collaboration and their support, which have been instrumental in bringing this ambitious endeavour to fruition."

For Editors:

About Engelhart

Engelhart is a global commodities and renewable energy trading firm that delivers energy optimisation, liquidity and risk warehousing to enhance market stability and create value in a rapidly changing world.

Leveraging advanced data analytics, meteorology, and proprietary technology, Engelhart provides robust modelling, forecasting, and trading capabilities to help clients navigate complex and dynamic energy markets.

Engelhart offers fully automated, end-to-end renewable power management solutions designed to maximise production and financial returns for renewable energy assets as part of its commitment to advancing the energy transition. The company is currently optimising more than 4.0GW of renewable energy capacity and operates in over 20 countries, serving energy producers, utilities, and industrial clients worldwide.

Engelhart is uniquely positioned to deliver client value while driving progress towards a more sustainable future with a diversified global trading platform spanning renewable energy, power and gas, agriculture products, and freight.

About e.optimum:

Since 2010, as one of the largest independent energy suppliers in Germany based in Offenburg in southern Baden, e.optimum has been a reliable partner for companies in all matters relating to electricity and natural gas supply.

Today, e.optimum serves around 45,000 commercial and industrial customers nationwide with more than 5 billion kilowatt hours of electricity and natural gas annually. e.optimum's product portfolio is supplemented by green electricity and green gas, as well as e.optimum clean energy, a funding program to support the sustainable energy transition in Germany.

