Walker Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) today announced its international expansion with the addition of a London-based brokerage and capital markets advisory team led by Claudio V.R. Sgobba. For 87 years, Walker Dunlop has focused exclusively on the U.S. commercial real estate market and established itself as one of the largest and most recognized advisors in the industry. This strategic expansion capitalizes on the company's scale, client demand for its expertise beyond the U.S., and opportunity to strengthen relationships with global investors already engaged with the company in the U.S. market.

Sgobba assumes the role of senior managing director, Head EMEA Capital Markets, leading a talented group that includes managing director Jessica Bell and others.

"This is a game changer for us and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company," said Willy Walker, Chairman and CEO of Walker Dunlop. "Over the past 20 years, we have built W&D into one of the largest commercial real estate lenders and service providers in the U.S. Now is the time to leverage our scale and expertise to expand beyond the U.S., bringing us closer to our global capital partners. Having previously led the European expansion of a U.S. multinational platform, I have a clear vision for this next phase of growth, and I'm thrilled to welcome Claudio and Jessica to W&D to begin this next chapter."

Sgobba, Bell and other team members join W&D from Artega Capital. The newly established Walker Dunlop Mayfair London office will concentrate on sourcing and structuring a diverse range of commercial real estate capital solutions, including senior, mezzanine, whole-loan, bridge loans, loans on loan, equity joint ventures and recapitalizations.

Founded in the summer of 2024, Artega Capital has rapidly developed into an organization comprising seasoned commercial real estate and capital advisory professionals. The Artega team brings over 60 years of combined experience across the UK, Western Europe, the U.S., and the Middle East, having completed transactions exceeding $70 billion since 2005.

"We are thrilled to join Walker Dunlop at a pivotal moment in its growth, and to be an important part of its international expansion," said Sgobba. "W&D's culture of client focus, and exceptional execution are what attracted us to the company. As we open the doors on W&D's European operations, we will bring that same culture of focus and commitment to our global clients."

Sgobba's extensive 20-year background encompasses roles as a lender, institutional investor, investment banker, and capital advisor. Sgobba, Bell and other team members join W&D from Artega Capital. Before founding Artega, Sgobba was a senior director at JLL, and previously a managing director at Holiday Fenoglio Fowler (HFF). His career also includes principal roles with Dubai Inc., Standard Chartered Bank in Dubai, and Wintrust Financial in Chicago.

Bell brings 20 years of experience in various roles, including lender, syndicator, and institutional investor, with a strong focus on structuring and executing debt and equity transactions across the U.K., Europe, Asia, and the U.S. Prior to joining Artega, Bell served as a managing director at KKR, where she was a member of the Capital Markets Co-investments and Partnerships team, focusing on global real estate. Her previous experience includes significant roles at ING in London and Amsterdam, the Royal Bank of Scotland in London, and Société Générale in both Paris and New York.

About Walker Dunlop

Walker Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States and internationally. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

