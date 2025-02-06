Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed three new leases with Milšped, a leading logistics provider for Serbia and Southeast Europe, totalling 64,000 sqm. This brings Milšped's overall footprint with CTP to 105,000 sqm, representing a significant expansion in the company's operations and helping it meet the increasing demand for logistics services across Serbia and the wider CEE region.

The three new deals strengthen an already successful partnership and make Milšped one of CTP's largest clients in Serbia. The new leases span CTP industrial and logistics parks across the country, including at a newly developed CTPark in Niš, Serbia's third largest city, while Milšped has also signed leases to take additional space at CTParks in Belgrade and Novi Sad.

At CTPark Belgrade West, Milšped signed a lease in December for the entire building SIM 6, from which it will be providing logistics services for a leading multinational client. Located in an established industrial zone near Šimanovci, with excellent transport links to the Beograd-Zagreb E-701 motorway and Nikola Tesla International Airport, the facility will boost Milšped's logistics capabilities, enabling the efficient management and expansion of its regional distribution network.

Earlier in June, Milšped further developed its cooperation with CTP by leasing space at the new CTPark Niš in central Serbia, from where it will serve major international clients across various industries. The logistics company is also expanding its existing space at CTPark Novi Sad East, to accommodate the growing needs of their client. The park is well located for business with direct international railway access and close proximity to the EU border. Milšped will take advantage of this to provide excellent logistics services to its international client base.

Milšped's expansion highlights the rapid growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) sector in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), driven by factors such as nearshoring, regional manufacturing growth, and the rise of e-commerce. As demand for modern logistics infrastructure continues to grow, Milšped's investment in flexible and state-of-the-art facilities with CTP ensures it is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of an extensive modern client base.

Laza Kovacevic, Managing Director for CTP Serbia, said: "Our successful partnership with Milšped highlights how strategic location selection and scalable logistics solutions have allowed us to support the expansion of the business. This is enabling Milšped to meet the growing demands of its clients, and provide the flexibility needed to accommodate rapidly evolving business needs across the region. We pride ourselves on our close relationships with clients, which explains why 70% of all new deals we sign across our portfolio are with existing clients. Our relationship with Milšped means we understand their what they need from their space, and we can support them with everything from expanding capacity at their existing locations to developing properties suited to their needs in entirely new locations suitable for them. This mirrors what we do time and again for many of our clients."

Nebojsa Krivokuca at Milšped commented: "Our collaboration with CTP has been integral to our expansion in the region. These new logistics facilities will provide us with the space and infrastructure needed to support our expanding multinational client base and meet their needs. We're excited about the opportunities these new facilities will offer as we continue to strengthen our footprint in Serbia."

CTP is the leading developer of industrial and logistics properties in Serbia, managing a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 600,000 sqm with an additional 200,000 sqm to be delivered in 2025. Its parks are strategically located in key cities, including Belgrade, Novi Sad, Kragujevac, Jagodina, and Niš. CTP's premier industrial parks, such as CTPark Belgrade North and CTPark Belgrade West, offer Class A facilities with excellent transportation links to major European cities and are conveniently located near Nikola Tesla International Airport. This presents significant investment opportunities in CTP's Serbian locations, contributing to a more robust logistics and industrial sector.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 12.6 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 September 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very Good or Better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

