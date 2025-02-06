Miyagi Prefectural Government: Japan's Miyagi Prefecture Holds "Miyagi Ambassador Summit" with Officials from 11 Countries/Regions

SENDAI, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miyagi Prefectural Government in northeastern Japan invited ambassadors to Japan, representatives, and other officials from 11 countries/regions -- India, South Korea, Vietnam, Kuwait, Cambodia, Indonesia, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and Taiwan -- to hold the "Miyagi Ambassador Summit" from January 23 (Thursday) to 25 (Saturday), 2025. This event is part of the prefecture's efforts to promote international human exchanges and economic cooperation.

During an opening ceremony at Hotel Matsushima TAIKANSO, video messages from Iwate Gov. Takuya Tasso and Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori were introduced after ambassadors, representatives, and officials from the 11 countries/regions gave speeches. Subsequently, Tohoku Tourism Promotion Organization Director Junichi Konno delivered a presentation to promote Tohoku's tourism and products, followed by a performance by Sendai Ikuei Gakuen High School's calligraphy club members.

In issuing the "Miyagi Ambassador Summit Matsushima Declaration" in Zuigan-ji Temple's main hall, a national treasure, Miyagi Gov. Murai said: "On behalf of the people of Miyagi Prefecture, I would like to express my sincere gratitude once again for great assistance and warm encouragement from people from around the world at the time of the grave damage caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake. Miyagi Prefecture has been able to recover because of your support. It is not just about recovery. The prefecture has overcome the disaster while aiming for 'creative reconstruction' with an eye toward the future, creating new values in each field such as society, economy, and environment. We are committed not only to rebuilding the agricultural, forestry, and fisheries industries and reconstructing the tourism industry but also to nurturing venture companies supporting the local economy and disaster prevention/mitigation utilizing state-of-the-art technology. The 'Miyagi Ambassador Summit' constitutes a crucial step toward further deepening relations with everyone and opening new possibilities in the future. After this summit, Miyagi Prefecture will pursue further challenges in coordination with everyone in the countries and regions in attendance."

After the declaration was issued, a ceremony was held at Hotel Metropolitan Sendai to sign a memorandum with the summit participants.

