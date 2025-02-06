Powerverse and AffinityEV Partner to Transform the EV Ecosystem

Powerverse, a leading AI-powered software company and AffinityEV, a pioneering automotive & energy tech platform that transforms dealership connectivity, today announced a partnership to revolutionise the EV ecosystem enabling OEMs & dealers to seamlessly integrate EV sales with smart home energy solutions.

This collaboration integrates Powerverse's next generation Energy Operating System (EOS) with AffinityEV's dealership connectivity, creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience while unlocking new revenue streams for dealerships & OEMs.

"This partnership accelerates EV adoption & empowers consumers to make smarter choices as they join the electric future," said Richard Britton , CEO at Powerverse. "By combining our AI-powered energy management platform with AffinityEV's leading automotive solution, we're removing the barriers that hinder EV sales and enhancing dealership & customer experiences."

This industry-first integration transforms the fragmented EV landscape by providing connectivity that streamlines the entire EV purchasing process & simplifies the home electrification journey. Consumers now experience a fully connected journey-from EV purchase to home electrification, including charging, solar, and smart energy management. The Powerverse app offers intelligent device integration, personalised tariff-switching & vehicle servicing reminders. Seamlessly integrated into LMS & DMS dealer platforms, AEV software eliminates the reliance on sales executives & creates a frictionless, revenue-generating experience for dealerships & OEMs.

Dealerships & OEMs can expect:

Increased EV Sales: Aligning the EV buying & home electrification journey, the partnership eliminates barriers to adoption, increasing EV Sales by 5%.

Faster Sales Cycle: Streamlined processes reduce customer delivery time by 40%, lowering OEM & dealers stocking & flooring costs.

Access to New Revenue Streams: A shift from transactional sales to lifetime customer value through data-driven upselling of green home devices & car services.

Enhanced Customer Experience: A simplified EV purchasing process & personalised home energy management via the white-label Powerverse app.

Improved Customer Loyalty: Powerverse's AI smart energy assistant, Raya, delivers personalised recommendations to save money & reduce carbon footprints.

"This partnership is a game-changer, seamlessly connecting the entire journey from automotive to energy for OEMs, dealers, & customers," said Raj Lyons Chohan CEO at AffinityEV. "With AI transforming the industry, AffinityEV's dealership connectivity-combined with Powerverse's AI-driven Energy Operating System-creates a powerful ecosystem that unlocks new revenue streams for OEMs & dealers while helping drivers save money through intelligent HEMs."

With leading dealerships experiencing significant benefits, Powerverse & AffinityEV plan to scale their solution across the UK, transforming how EVs are sold & integrated with home energy solutions.

About Powerverse

Founded by Nick Boyle , creator of a leading global solar energy company, Powerverse delivers best-in-class technology for the electric future. Powerverse are committed to creating a trusted ecosystem that optimises home energy management for businesses & empowers consumers to "unthink energy".

Website: www.powerverse.com

About AffinityEV

Founded by Raj Lyons Chohan, AffinityEV unifies the EV ecosystem across automotive & energy sectors, enabling OEMs, dealerships, & energy providers to seamlessly connect EV sales with home electrification. Backed by Enterprise Ireland, AffinityEV accelerates EV adoption, unlocks new revenue streams, & enhances customer experience.

Website: www.affinityev.com

