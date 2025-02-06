Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Announces Appointment of Hovde Group as Co-placement Agent for Second Tranche of Private Placement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated December 30, 2024 and January 10, 2025 in respect of its brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), the Company has entered into an agreement (the "Joinder Agreement") with Hovde Group, LLC ("Hovde Group") pursuant to which Hovde Group has been appointed as a co-placement agent with University Bank for the second tranche of the Private Placement to raise up to US$5.5 million.

Net proceeds raised from the second tranche of the Private Placement will increase the Company's working capital and this will enable the Company to accelerate its strategic plan for the exploration and development at Pulsar's Topaz project in Minnesota and to reach a ?nal investment decision (FID) for the construction of a combined helium and CO2 production facility.

The Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities being issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

