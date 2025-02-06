A new attachment for asphalt shingle and composite slate roofs enables solar installation without boring holes through the external roofing layer has been awarded a US-made Solar Prize semifinalist. It is developed by Martin Solar and Roofing. From pv magazine USA The U. S. Department of Energy's Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) has rewarded Martin Solar $50,000 as one of 20 semifinalists in the American-Made Solar Prize program. SETO reviewed over 150 novel solar industry innovations, narrowing to 20 recipients in the eighth round of the program. The prizes were announced Jan. 15, 2025. ...

