Enphase says full-year revenue fell 42% as the residential solar market slumped, but margins improved and US manufacturing expanded significantly. From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy, the world's largest solar microinverter supplier, has said that its fourth-quarter 2024 revenues slightly exceeded Wall Street expectations. The California-based company posted $382 million in revenue, with gross margins at 51. 8% and net income at $62 million, up from $46 million and 46. 8% in the previous quarter. Gross margins, including net benefits from US Inflation Reduction Act incentives, reached 53. 2%. ...

