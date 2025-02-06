Three Japanese technology companies are testing the durability and performance of lightweight, flexible perovskite solar modules on a pier in Yokohama City. It is part of a larger three year research project underway since late 2023. A Japanese consortium is testing the durability and performance of lightweight, flexible perovskite solar modules at Osanbashi Pier, Yokohama City in windy and salt-air conditions. The outdoor trial is part of a larger 3-year perovskite solar technology research collaboration. The three-month 1 kW perovskite solar module trial on Osanbashi Pier began in November 2024. ...

