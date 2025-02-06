FXellence, a provider of fast, simple, and secure international business payments, has announced the launch of its new cross-border payment platform for businesses, FXellence International Payments, powered by Currencycloud, a Visa Direct offering.

Available initially in the UK, the new platform caters to business clients, addressing common challenges faced when sending money abroad. With an intuitive and smart online platform, an emphasis on exceptional customer service, fees starting from just £1, and competitive exchange rates, FXellence aims to streamline international business payments.

FXellence customers will be able to hold over 30 currencies in a single digital wallet, enabling payments to more than 100 countries. Each FXellence customer will also be given a dedicated account manager.

Simon Da Silva, Chief Operating Officer at FXellence, said, "We've worked for decades in large corporates and have significant first-hand experience of the frustrations and challenges faced by businesses when sending money abroad. We also know the difficulty large organisations have in developing agile solutions that meet customer needs.

"Recognising an opportunity to address these pain points, we developed a customer-centric payment platform with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface and a seamless onboarding experience. Currencycloud's state-of-the-art technology and robust security credentials mean our customers can be confident sending money globally."

About FXellence

As an emerging player in the payment services market, we aspire to become one of the top 10 UK-based payment service institutions. We offer a customer-centric, multimarket cross-border payment solution for businesses of all sizes.

Committing to our core values-transparency, honesty, integrity, clarity, and philanthropy-drives our responsiveness to customer needs and market innovations. This approach allows us to become an integral part of our clients' businesses, aiding them in achieving their business goals.

Our newly created customer-centric payment platform employs the latest technology and features an intuitive, easy-to-use interface with a seamless onboarding experience. Prioritising security, it adheres to the highest industry standards to protect your data and privacy. Fully UK-based with dedicated customer service, we offer transparent and competitive pricing with great rates and low fees.

