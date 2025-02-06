Implantica announces onboarding of the world-leading La Paz University Hospital, Spain

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces onboarding of the 12th Center of Excellence in Spain, the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, one of the most prestigious and world-leading hospitals.

Dr. Pablo Priego, Chief of the Esophagogastric and Bariatric Surgical Unit of La Paz University Hospital, and his team successfully completed the first two RefluxStop cases recently. As one of the most prestigious hospitals in the world and one of the largest in Spain, La Paz University is an influential teaching hospital well-known for its leadership in General and Digestive Surgery. The unit is managed by Dr. Constantino Fondevila, who supported the adoption of the RefluxStop procedure from the beginning.

Dr. Pablo Priego says, "It is exciting to be at the forefront of innovation in the surgical treatment of GERD and to make the RefluxStop procedure available to more patients. I've been seeking a surgical treatment for GERD that does not encircle the food passageway for many years, it's thrilling to finally have this cutting-edge procedure to offer my patients who were not candidates for the traditional anti-reflux surgeries in the past."

Dr. Peter Forsell, inventor of RefluxStop, CEO and founder of Implantica, says, "Approximately 15% of the adult population in Spain suffer from GERD¹ with countless patients resigned to live with the painful symptoms because they are poorly treated by existing methods or not candidates for the mainstream anti-reflux surgical treatments."

Dr. Forsell continues, "We are truly honored to see the world-leading hospitals, such as La Paz University Hospital, joining forces to bring the revolutionary RefluxStop technology to their GERD patients in Spain. Prof. Pablo Priego and his team want to deliver the most cutting-edge treatment for GERD, and we are supporting their critical work in Spain to address huge patient unmet need and bring relief to their GERD patients. Many patients have suffered for a long time and may have given up hope of a well working treatment for this often very painful disease."

1. Ponce J, Vegazo O, Beltrán B, Jiménez J, Zapardiel J, Calle D, Piqué JM; Iberge Study Group. Prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease in Spain and associated factors. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2006 Jan 1;23(1):175-84. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02733.x. PMID: 16393295.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 06, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

