Signaturit Group, a leading European provider of secure digital transaction solutions, announced today its plan to acquire Validated ID, a leading provider of innovative digital identity and electronic signature solutions.

Founded in 2012, Validated ID is a trusted leader in digital identity and biometric signature solutions, providing secure, user-friendly technologies that ensure trust, compliance and efficiency of transactions. Specializing in e-wallet and qualified signatures, its flagship product, VIDwallet, is the first EBSI (European Blockchain)-compliant mobile identity wallet, enabling secure credential management. VIDcredentials offers a robust platform for credential lifecycle management, while its VIDsigner product provides solutions for both in-person and remote signing.

With a strong focus on innovation and regulatory compliance, including eIDAS 2.0, Validated ID is a key partner for businesses undergoing digital transformation. Currently, the company boasts a growing network of over 300 partners and serves more than 4,000 clients across 35+ countries.

Validated ID to Strengthen Signaturit's European Leadership Position

The acquisition of Validated ID brings significant strategic advantages to Signaturit Group, further solidifying its position as a leader in the European digital trust market. Key benefits include:

Expanded Product Portfolio for Customers

Enhanced Pan-European Compliance Leadership

Strengthened Market Reach

Stronger Partner Ecosystem Validated ID's strong partner-first approach will strengthen Signaturit's go-to-market strategy, accelerating market penetration and expanding reach across Europe and beyond. This transaction will also build on Validated ID's extensive partner network, including relationships with SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft, as well as more than 150 integration partners across Europe.

Pierre Feligioni, CEO of Signaturit Group, said: "The acquisition of Validated ID represents a pivotal step in our ambition to lead the European digital identity market. By integrating their advanced eIDAS 2-compliant solutions, we are well-positioned to provide secure, seamless and compliant digital trust services. This acquisition strengthens our ability to support clients with tailored identity verification solutions that address the growing demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy. Our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction will ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry, continuously adapting to meet market needs."

Santi Casas, CEO of Validated ID, added: "Joining Signaturit Group is an exciting milestone for Validated ID. Together, our complementary solutions perfectly align with Signaturit's comprehensive offering. This union allows us to cover the entire scope of digital transactions, from identity verification and document validation to seamless KYC processes, delivering an unparalleled digital experience for our customers."

On track to deliver €100 million of recurring revenue

Signaturit is expected to reach c. €70 million of annual recurring revenue post transaction, positioning the Group to reach the €100 million milestone. Signaturit collaborates with large listed companies and leading SMEs. The Group is financially and operationally supported by PSG Equity, a leading growth equity firm, which invested in Signaturit in 2020.

The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

About Signaturit

Signaturit Group is a European Trust partner to build end-to-end secure digital transactions. We provide a modular platform to organizations, eager to balance business acceleration and emerging digital risks. From digital identity management to KYC, up to electronic signatures and legal preservation, we build complete, smooth customers' digital onboarding and manage more than 160 million transactional journeys.

Thanks to AI-powered technologies, we automate manual workloads, to increase security, improve operational efficiency and minimize risks. Signaturit Group is formed by Ivnosys, Signaturit, Universign and Vialink entities, bringing together decades of expertises in digital transformation and solutions made for business.

About Validated ID

Founded in 2012 in Barcelona by experts in digital identity and e-signature solutions, Validated ID is a pioneer in the field and the first Qualified Trust Service Provider prepared for eIDAS2. The company focuses on delivering services that prioritize trust, compliance, usability, and seamless integration.

In 2019, Validated ID secured funding from institutional investors, to drive its international expansion and advance the development of decentralized digital identity services. Collaborating with European institutions, Validated ID played a pivotal role in influencing the EU's decision in 2021 to update the eIDAS regulation to include decentralized identities and digital wallets as the model for digital identity across Europe. Validated ID secures millions of digital transactions annually and is recognized as a trusted partner for businesses embracing secure digital transformation. The company remains deeply involved in key eIDAS2 initiatives, shaping the future of digital identity and trust in Europe.

